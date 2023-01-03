ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderwisdom.com

18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California

As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena

On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
BURBANK, CA
890kdxu.com

The Parade Before the Parade in Pasadena

My beautiful wife and I had the chance to go to the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Our friends at Morris Columbus Travel gave us a good deal and we were able to make the trip that included the Griffith Observatory, the parade and post-parade float-viewing festival and a visit to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces

Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy