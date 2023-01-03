Read full article on original website
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: NBCLA Celebrates the Careers of Five Esteemed Southern California Journalists
Five beloved members of the NBC4 News team signed off at the station for the final time in December, marking the farewell broadcasts for a group of journalists who become familiar faces and voices during decades of dedicated and distinguished reporting in Southern California. Scroll down to watch tributes to...
wanderwisdom.com
18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California
As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
BBC
Bruce's Beach: Los Angeles to pay $20m for land seized from black family
Los Angeles has agreed to pay $20m (£16.7m) for a beach that was seized from a black family in the 1920s and returned to their heirs this summer. Bruce's Beach was purchased in 1912 to create a resort for black people at a time of widespread racial segregation. Located...
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off CA coast
Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them.
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena
On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
890kdxu.com
The Parade Before the Parade in Pasadena
My beautiful wife and I had the chance to go to the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Our friends at Morris Columbus Travel gave us a good deal and we were able to make the trip that included the Griffith Observatory, the parade and post-parade float-viewing festival and a visit to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
