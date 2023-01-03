Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Supervisors Olson, Schmid named chair, vice chair
(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors had its changing of the guard for county leadership. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting and unanimously appointed Supervisor Mike Olson as board chair and Charla Schmid as vice chair. Supervisor Donna Robinson made the motion for the appointments and also thanked now-previous Chair Mark Peterson, who said he would not pursue the role for a second year, for taking on the position.
Page County Attorney's report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office issued its latest report on court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Vacanti updates Red Oak council on administrator, city clerk search
(Red Oak) -- It might take a little longer than initially anticipated, but efforts continue to fill two vacancies for the city of Red Oak's top administrative positions. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Interim City Administrator and City Clerk Al Vacanti on hiring a search firm to assist in finding a permanent successor for the administrator role. Vacanti says he had previously sent out a letter requesting proposals from potential firms by the end of 2022. However, he says most of the firms they've contacted wouldn't be available for another few months.
County’s elected officials sworn into office
Atchison County elected officials were sworn in by Presiding Judge Corey Keith Herron, right, on Friday morning, December 30, 2022, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri. Taking the oath of office were, from left to right: Associate Judge Brett Hurst, Circuit Clerk Thyra Beckman, Treasurer Debbie True, Recorder Eliza Beasing, County Clerk Susette Taylor, and Prosecuting Attorney Dan Smith. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood and Collector Diane Livengood are not pictured.
Page County COVID numbers retreat after holiday spike
(Clarinda) -- Signs of three significant viruses--including COVID-19--are still evident in Page County. As of Tuesday, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Page County for a seven-day period. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the numbers are actually down from the 25-to-30 cases per week reported prior to the Christmas holidays. But, Mullen adds the so-called "tripledemic"--consisting of COVID, the flu and RSV--continue to make local residents sick.
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded
(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
Japanese exchange student gets Clarinda homecoming
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda renewed its ties with a special friend Wednesday afternoon. Local residents celebrated the return of former exchange student Manami Murakami and her husband Takashi with a homecoming reception at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum. Manami spent the 1991-92 school year at Clarinda High School as an exchange student from Tamana, Japan--Clarinda's sister city. During her year-long stay in the community, Manami experienced some culture shocks. For example, Clarinda was smaller than Tamana, a city with a population of around 45,000.
Sue Ellen Meier, 65, Shenandoah, Iowa
There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials: Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah or St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
Virgil K. Perkins, 84 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Directed to the family. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA.
JoAnn Mary Newman, 86 of Glenwood, IA
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Visitation End:8:00 p.m. with Rosary to begin at 8:00 p.m. Memorials:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Deloma Allensworth, 89, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
Mills County Sheriff's Blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
Donna Fuss Large Estate Auction
Auctioneer: Tom Van Scyoc and Associates of Sidney, IowaDate: Sunday, January 8, 2023Time: 1…
Candi Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
George C. Laur, 101, Westboro, Missouri
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church or Center Grove Cemetery. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
