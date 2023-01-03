Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson art students honored at exhibition
A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition. Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Earl Junior Harris
Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise...
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
KYTV
Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield. The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
bransontrilakesnews.com
John Garnes Meyers & Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers
John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022. Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton to face three way race in April
The city of Branson is only going to have one competitive race in the April municipal election. Three candidates have filed for the mayor’s office: incumbent Larry Milton, former mayor Karen Best, and Alderman Chuck Rodriguez. The three candidates all sent statements to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Janet E. Clark
Janet E. Clark, 77, of Bradleyville, MO passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in her home surronded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruby Hunsucker. Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Clark of Bradleyville, MO; two daughters Tammy Baird (Kirk) of...
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson shows, attractions celebrate the arrival of 2023. On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, several of Branson’s theaters invited folks to join the…
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring clarinetist named best in state two years running
A Reeds Spring High School clarinetist has been named best clarinet player in the state. For the second consecutive year, Madilyn Irvin has been ranked as the first chair clarinet player in the Missouri All-State Band Auditions. Irvin earned the spot in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 3. Irvin will be...
KYTV
The impact of the Social Security COLA adjustment
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Social Security recipients can expect an 8.7% increase in their monthly benefits. Taking into account a number of other expenses in this time of still-high inflation, how far does that go?. If a person that is 70 years old retired at 65, after making $50,000 per...
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
