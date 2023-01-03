ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bransontrilakesnews.com

Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner

Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson art students honored at exhibition

A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition. Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Earl Junior Harris

Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield. The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex

The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “​​We experienced...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

John Garnes Meyers & Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers

John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022. Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Milton to face three way race in April

The city of Branson is only going to have one competitive race in the April municipal election. Three candidates have filed for the mayor’s office: incumbent Larry Milton, former mayor Karen Best, and Alderman Chuck Rodriguez. The three candidates all sent statements to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Janet E. Clark

Janet E. Clark, 77, of Bradleyville, MO passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in her home surronded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ruby Hunsucker. Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Clark of Bradleyville, MO; two daughters Tammy Baird (Kirk) of...
BRADLEYVILLE, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Legends in Concert 3.jpg

Branson shows, attractions celebrate the arrival of 2023. On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, several of Branson’s theaters invited folks to join the…
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Reeds Spring clarinetist named best in state two years running

A Reeds Spring High School clarinetist has been named best clarinet player in the state. For the second consecutive year, Madilyn Irvin has been ranked as the first chair clarinet player in the Missouri All-State Band Auditions. Irvin earned the spot in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 3. Irvin will be...
REEDS SPRING, MO
KYTV

The impact of the Social Security COLA adjustment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Social Security recipients can expect an 8.7% increase in their monthly benefits. Taking into account a number of other expenses in this time of still-high inflation, how far does that go?. If a person that is 70 years old retired at 65, after making $50,000 per...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Over 1,700 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis

There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

