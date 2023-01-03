Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
3-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in shooting, suspect arrested in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of four teenagers and the death of a 3-year-old girl at a home in Dumfries.
fredericksburg.today
Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash
A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police. Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Multi-vehicle crash in Owings Mills leaves one dead, two injured on Monday
A multi-vehicle crash in the 10400 block of Reisterstown Road left one person dead and two people in critical condition on Monday.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday in Nelson County. According to police, the crash occurred on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in Colleen around 9:45 p.m. One person has been confirmed dead. There is...
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
Augusta Free Press
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
Police launch death investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place.
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Police: 23-year-old man in custody after deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Lorton, Virginia on New Year's Eve. Robert Williams Peters Jr. of Woodbridge turned himself into detectives Monday night for his involvement in the shooting death of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene. On December...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year’s Eve. According to the VSP, a 2004 Mazda MPV was heading north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.
theriver953.com
Rappahannock County Crash Under Investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred Friday (Dec. 30), at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Hwy) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy). A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling south on Route 522 when it stopped at a stop...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them […]
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it. The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway ((Route 522). VSP said Bradley W. […]
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
