Augusta County, VA

ffxnow.com

DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
SEVEN CORNERS, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday in Nelson County. According to police, the crash occurred on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in Colleen around 9:45 p.m. One person has been confirmed dead. There is...
Augusta Free Press

King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year’s Eve. According to the VSP, a 2004 Mazda MPV was heading north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.
MANASSAS, VA
theriver953.com

Rappahannock County Crash Under Investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred Friday (Dec. 30), at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Hwy) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy). A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling south on Route 522 when it stopped at a stop...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
