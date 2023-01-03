ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside Tim
2d ago

“We’ve found that a lot of these shootings have been by repeat offenders,” Griffin said, who also wants to newly created Community Police Commission to look at more than police punishment.“Don’t just look at this from officer discipline,” Griffin said. “I hope that they look at their task as if they’re making decisions that are leading to more confidence between the citizens and the police than the outcome will be better public safety.”Ha ha ha, funny💩. The drafters of this "commission" had 1 thing in mind, and it's not stopping crime.

Dalton James
1d ago

Cleveland / Cuyahoga County has been run by Democrats in like forever and now it has all caught up with Cleveland which is why Cleveland is ruined and it can't be repaired , it will only get worse !!! Thank you Democratic Party you destroyed another once great city !!!

The Patriot
1d ago

good luck, the city and many residents drove them out, you can't pay them 100k to work there. dems turned their backs on them, so u reap what you sew

Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University introduced its police department’s first K-9 officer, Spartie!. CWRUPD made the announcement on Jan. 4 after K-9 Spartie and his handler, Ofc. Jimiyu Edwards completed a 12-week training last semester. Spartie, named after the CWRU’s Spartans mascot, is trained in search...
CLEVELAND, OH
Planet Detroit

Cleveland pilot project provides rooftop solar for low-income residents

Reading Time: 5 minutes Cleveland pilot project provides rooftop solar for low-income residents by Kathiann M. Kowalski, Energy News Network January 3, 2023 The new year is bringing energy bill savings to Kassy Allen and others in Cleveland’s first rooftop solar program designed specifically for low- and moderate-income families. City leaders and others joined Allen’s family for an official ... The post Cleveland pilot project provides rooftop solar for low-income residents appeared first on Planet Detroit. Cleveland pilot project provides rooftop solar for low-income residents was first posted on January 3, 2023 at 9:28 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland had two pothole repair crews working throughout the city on Wednesday, thanks to the recent deep freeze following by a major warming trend. “It’s customary that the Department of Public Works switches between necessary functions and taking advantage of weather,” said city...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
cleveland19.com

Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
BEACHWOOD, OH

Community Policy