Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
wtva.com
Storm damaged roof at Union County church
MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
wtva.com
Storm damaged woman's house in Golden
GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County. The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden. "Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said....
hottytoddy.com
Heavy Rain, High Winds are Expected Tonight; Early Tuesday
A cold front moving into the Mid-South could wreak some havoc in Lafayette County later today and early Tuesday morning. However, the risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service is fairly low but it is there and residents in north Mississippi need to continue to monitor the weather through Tuesday.
wtva.com
911 dispatchers desperately needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields. But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers. The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook
The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
wtva.com
Columbus city council approves police chief's plan for restructuring within department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Chief Joseph Daughtry attended the city council's first executive session of the year and presented his plan to make some changes within the department while staying within his allotted budget. Chief Daughtry confirmed that the plan to restructure and reorganize unspecified positions within the department is...
wcbi.com
Candidates can qualify for state, county offices now until February 1
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates can qualify for county and state offices starting Tuesday, January 3. Several folks were lined up and ready to sign their name on the dotted line this morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman have both said they...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
wcbi.com
Water Valley man accused of felony embezzlement
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man is accused of taking from his employer. Now, 34-year-old Robert Walker is charged with two counts of embezzlement. Oxford police took an embezzlement report last month from an unidentified business on Highway 7. Investigators did not release how much money was...
wcbi.com
City of Tupelo may pay to have Gold Star Monument re-installed correctly
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo will likely pay to have a monument honoring Gold Star Families re-installed at Veteran’s Park. When the marble monument was installed last year, Gold Star Family members said it was installed backward, and even though the city didn’t install the monument, they are being asked to make it right.
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
Comments / 2