I always enjoy the chance to look back over the year and recap the biggest agricultural law developments. There was certainly no shortage agricultural law happenings in 2022. Today, we’ll look at the national agricultural law scene, and next Monday, we will focus specifically on Texas. If you want to hear more about some of the biggest national ag law stories of the year, click here for a podcast episode I did with my friend, Paul Goeringer. With that, let’s get started!

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO