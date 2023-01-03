Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
FMCSA denies carriers’ request to report truck driver hair tests
Robin Hutcheson argues that federal statute prevents her from approving a drug-test exemption that some of the nation’s largest trucking companies argue would have kept thousands of drug-abusing drivers off the roads. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration chief stated in a public filing on Thursday that she was...
Almost 100 animals were killed by Keystone oil spill. How to report affected wildlife
Cleanup continues, and a portion of the oil pipeline has reopened as experts investigate the cause and impacts of last week’s oil spill.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward
A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
gcaptain.com
Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for World’s Largest Carbon Capture Project in Malaysia
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to supply the CO2 compression equipment for Petronas’ Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3...
swineweb.com
Top Five Ag Law Issues In 2022: by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Ass’t Professor & Extension Specialist in Agricultural Law, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
I always enjoy the chance to look back over the year and recap the biggest agricultural law developments. There was certainly no shortage agricultural law happenings in 2022. Today, we’ll look at the national agricultural law scene, and next Monday, we will focus specifically on Texas. If you want to hear more about some of the biggest national ag law stories of the year, click here for a podcast episode I did with my friend, Paul Goeringer. With that, let’s get started!
gcaptain.com
Teledyne Acquires ChartWorld International
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) (“Teledyne”) announced today that it has acquired ChartWorld International Limited and affiliates (“ChartWorld”). ChartWorld, headquartered in Cyprus, with additional locations in Hamburg, Singapore, Vancouver and Tokyo, is a leading provider of digital marine navigation hardware and software provided through an affordable subscription-based model. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
gcaptain.com
Massachusetts Orders Offshore Wind Projects to Push Ahead as Inflation Drives Up Costs
Massachusetts has denied requests from developers to renegotiate electricity contracts for proposed offshore wind farms after soaring inflation drove up construction costs, effectively ordering the renewable energy projects to push ahead. New England utility Avangrid Inc. asked state regulators last month to cancel the power purchase agreements it made with...
gcaptain.com
Reliable mooring lines made with Dyneema® SK78 fiber enable your vessel to go to the Artic and the Equator and everywhere in-between
Safe and reliable mooring requires dependable rope behavior. In a series of articles, we have deep dived into the silent saboteurs that degrade rope performance and safety margins: Fatigue, Abrasion, Creep, and extreme Temperatures, the FACTs. In this article we will look at the fourth issue – the effect of extreme temperatures on synthetic rope fibers, the most common core fibers used in mooring ropes. Are you right to worry about the performance of mooring lines in high temperature conditions?
gcaptain.com
Equinor and RWE Partnership to Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain to Help Germany Replace Coal-Fired Power Plants
Equinor and RWE have announced plans to work together to develop a large-scale value chain for low carbon hydrogen to help Germany phase-out its coal-fired power plants and decarbonize its power supply. The plan will include the construction of new hydrogen-ready gas power plants, hydrogen production facilities in Norway, and...
gcaptain.com
Baltic Dry Index Rings in 2023 Logging Worst Day in Decades
Jan 3 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index on Tuesday posted its worst decline on record, pressured by waning rates across vessel segments due to weak demand from China amid surging COVID-19 cases. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax...
gcaptain.com
DEME Wins Empire Wind Cable Installation Work in U.S.
The U.S. division of Belgium-based DEME has been awarded a contract for the installation of inter-array cables for the Empire Wind offshore wind farms off New York State. Empire Wind is a 50-50 joint venture between Equinor and BP and is developing the Empire Wind 1 and 2 wind farms, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW and will power more than 1 million New York homes.
gcaptain.com
Alaska Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale Attracts Only One Bid
An offshore oil and gas lease sale covering waters off Alaska’s south-central coast generated just one bid. The lease sale, known as the Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease Sale 258, took place December 30 and offered approximately 958,202 acres for lease across 193 blocks in the northern part of the Cook Inlet Planning Area, stretching roughly from Kalgin Island in the north to Augustine Island in the south.
Builder
Associations Oppose Final WOTUS Rule Under Clean Water Act
The NAHB, National Apartment Association (NAA), and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) expressed disappointment with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of the Army’s decision to redefine and expand the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act (CWA). According to the EPA, the definition helps restore “essential water protections that were in place prior to 2015” under the CWA. The EPA says the updated regulation will strengthen fundamental protections for waters that are sources of drinking water “while supporting agriculture, local economies, and downstream communities.”
gcaptain.com
Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start
Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
gcaptain.com
Germany Imports First LNG at New Floating Terminal
Germany received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas — from the US — at a new floating terminal in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, a milestone in the nation’s quest to diversify its energy supplies. A tanker arrived Tuesday with enough gas to supply 50,000...
gcaptain.com
Sembcorp Marine Delivers Second 8th Generation Drillship
Singaporean offshore shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has delivered the world’s second 8th generation drillship, named Deepwater Titan, to a subsidiary of Transocean. Sembcorp Marine says Deepwater Titan, along with sister rig Deepwater Atlas, delivered in June 2022, are set to redefine standards for offshore drilling. The two drillships are based on Sembcorp Marine’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design, with well control capability of 20,000 psi, compared to 15,000 psi that is common among 7th generation drillships which started entering service in 2015.
gcaptain.com
Chevron to Send First Venezuelan Crude Cargo to Mississippi Refinery Under U.S. License
HOUSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) – U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according toshipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to...
