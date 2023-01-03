ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Related
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
kcountry1057.com

New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple of days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files to run for governor

Kentucky's attorney general officially began his pursuit in the race for governor on Tuesday. AG Daniel Cameron signed paperwork to run for the state's next governor. Cameron has expressed his support for Kentucky's coal industry as it remains an issue as work declines across the country. He also continues to tout his opposition to abortion, and his work to combat the Bluegrass State's opioid epidemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
wevv.com

Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding

With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

