fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kcountry1057.com
New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple of days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident...
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wevv.com
A deeper look into the Indiana Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report, 60 child deaths reported for the year
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage on the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report. The annual report details the circumstances leading to each death. The report also highlights risk factors that put children in danger. Here's a look at some of the numbers we saw:. It mentioned...
wevv.com
Mt. Vernon Police Department offering $10,000 lateral police officer hiring bonus
Experienced police officers are needed in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and officials say a sizeable bonus is being offered. A news release from the Mt. Vernon Police Department says the department is offering a $10,000 Lateral Police Officer hiring bonus. MVPD says it's looking to hire two experienced officers to fill...
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police releases video of encounter with accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger
Indiana State Police released a video of an encounter a trooper had with University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. It happened on December 15. The 28-year-old was driving with his father to Pennsylvania for the holidays. Police pulled him over for following another vehicle too closely. Kohberger would be...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife adds K-9s to join conservation officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky conservation officers now have some new K-9 partners. The state's Department of Fish and Wildlife recently welcomed three new service dogs to its law enforcement division. The K-9s are siblings named Cosmo, River and Gambit. The Labrador Retrievers were paired with officers who spent three...
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
kentuckytoday.com
Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
wevv.com
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files to run for governor
Kentucky's attorney general officially began his pursuit in the race for governor on Tuesday. AG Daniel Cameron signed paperwork to run for the state's next governor. Cameron has expressed his support for Kentucky's coal industry as it remains an issue as work declines across the country. He also continues to tout his opposition to abortion, and his work to combat the Bluegrass State's opioid epidemic.
kentuckytoday.com
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
WKYT 27
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding
With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
