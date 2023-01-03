ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
The Independent

Gregg Berhalter replaced as US Men’s National team head coach amid domestic violence revelation

The US men’s national soccer team has named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after former coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Mr Berhalter lead the team to the World Cup 2022, where the team ultimately lost to the Netherlands in round 16.The coaching change occurred during a tumultuous time in Mr Berhalter’s personal life; CNN reports that he recently was forced to...
The Comeback

Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past

On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
Yardbarker

Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly

Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Yardbarker

Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle

It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
708K+
Followers
89K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy