Mother of boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo says she won't shed tears over his ban
Sportsmail exclusively reported that Ronaldo would be banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow night after smashing an Everton fan's phone last year.
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling
Ronaldo was joined on the field by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral
Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session
It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveiled as Al-Nassr player after jetting to Saudi Arabia following £175m-a-year deal
CRISTIANO RONALDO has officially been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, became the highest-paid sportsperson of all time when he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club on Friday. He arrived in Riyadh on Monday evening and was greeted by...
Gregg Berhalter replaced as US Men’s National team head coach amid domestic violence revelation
The US men’s national soccer team has named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after former coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Mr Berhalter lead the team to the World Cup 2022, where the team ultimately lost to the Netherlands in round 16.The coaching change occurred during a tumultuous time in Mr Berhalter’s personal life; CNN reports that he recently was forced to...
Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past
On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Saudi Arabia ahead of his Al-Nassr medical
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh on Monday night ahead of undergoing his medical with Al Nassr on Tuesday. The club plans to officially unveil the former Manchester United forward at 4pm GMT.
'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut could be delayed indefinitely
Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr could be delayed indefinitely, with reports suggesting the Saudi club have already exceeded their foreign player quota.AFP are reporting that Ronaldo has not yet been registered with the club as he would be their ninth foreign player – one more than the maximum limit of eight imposed by the Saudi football authorities.That means Al-Nassr would need to offload one of their existing octet of foreigners – which includes the likes of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon – before the 37-year-old...
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle
It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
