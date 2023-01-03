ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' Patrick Jones II attended Pitt with Damar Hamlin, reacts after Hamlin's collapse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II is offering prayers to former teammate Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game.Jones attended the University of Pittsburgh with Hamlin and they were both drafted into the NFL in 2021. Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.RELATED: Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, doctor saysThe team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."MORE: Damar Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 to get kids toys for Christmas. After his cardiac arrest on the field, his fans donated more than $3 million.The game was postponed. Jones was not the only Vikings player to react and offer kind words following the scary moment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Greeneville Sun

Syndication: The Enquirer

A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A vigil was held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, for Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game with the Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center. Vigil8
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971

CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Dolphins players told to be there for eachother in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

MIAMI GARDENS - While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fans and well-wishers across the nation are praying for his recovery and showing their support.On Wednesday, Hamlin's family said he remains on a ventilator but there's been some improvement since he collapsed on the field Monday night.The NFL is uniting around Hamlin with all 32 teams posting "Pray For Damar" on Twitter.On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to his players about Hamlin and how he wants them to be there for each other during this extremely...

