NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings' Patrick Jones II attended Pitt with Damar Hamlin, reacts after Hamlin's collapse
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II is offering prayers to former teammate Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game.Jones attended the University of Pittsburgh with Hamlin and they were both drafted into the NFL in 2021. Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.RELATED: Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, doctor saysThe team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."MORE: Damar Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 to get kids toys for Christmas. After his cardiac arrest on the field, his fans donated more than $3 million.The game was postponed. Jones was not the only Vikings player to react and offer kind words following the scary moment.
Breaking: Bills-Bengals Game Reportedly 'Won't Happen'
It looks like the highly-anticipated Bills vs. Bengals game will not be finished. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the resumption of the Bills-Bengals game "won't happen." An announcement is reportedly expected at any moment now. But the NFL has to first figure out the logistics of the AFC ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says team has 'mixed' feelings about playing next game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he "probably wants to play" his team's next game but also understands that others don't in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday.
Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin, supporting the Bills, and the emotional fallout from Monday’s game: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked reporters through the emotions he was dealing with after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter on Monday night and had to be resuscitated on the field. He was the first player to speak with the media in the...
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Syndication: The Enquirer
A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A vigil was held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, for Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game with the Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center. Vigil8
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Lovie Smith address Damar Hamlin incident and how the Texans are handling it
The sports world was shocked Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium facing the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin required CPR for his cardiac arrest, was transported to a nearby hospital, and has been in critical condition in the intensive care unit since Jan. 2.
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Damar Hamlin’s uncle says Bills safety was resuscitated twice after collapse
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
Dolphins players told to be there for eachother in wake of Damar Hamlin injury
MIAMI GARDENS - While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fans and well-wishers across the nation are praying for his recovery and showing their support.On Wednesday, Hamlin's family said he remains on a ventilator but there's been some improvement since he collapsed on the field Monday night.The NFL is uniting around Hamlin with all 32 teams posting "Pray For Damar" on Twitter.On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to his players about Hamlin and how he wants them to be there for each other during this extremely...
