MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II is offering prayers to former teammate Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game.Jones attended the University of Pittsburgh with Hamlin and they were both drafted into the NFL in 2021. Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.RELATED: Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, doctor saysThe team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."MORE: Damar Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 to get kids toys for Christmas. After his cardiac arrest on the field, his fans donated more than $3 million.The game was postponed. Jones was not the only Vikings player to react and offer kind words following the scary moment.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO