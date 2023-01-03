ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago to see warm, foggy conditions before a cold front expected to sweep in Thursday morning

By Jordan Anderson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiYf5_0k23cUR000
Fog and mist envelopes the Chicago area at the Nature Boardwalk at Lincoln Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago is expected to see warm yet soggy conditions throughout Tuesday with colder temperatures at or above freezing expected to sweep through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicagoans will continue to enjoy warmer weather Tuesday, with a high of “around 50,” said meteorologist Brian Leatherwood of the National Weather Service of Chicago.

He said there is a “decent chance” for either showers or drizzle at least through the morning and another round of showers this afternoon. Those showers may turn into a thunderstorm, he said. This is more likely to occur south of Chicago, he said, but a storm could still move through the city.

“Right now, we don’t believe they’re going to be severe in nature,” Leatherwood said. “But we can’t rule that out either because it’s just there’s a lot of moisture, and there’s a lot of cold air that’s above us. That’s going to kind of destabilize things, so we could see some thunderstorms.”

The Chicago area has experienced waves of unusual weather patterns in the past two weeks, from subfreezing temperatures during the recent winter storm to a warming trend uncharacteristic of a typical Chicago December, bringing temperatures into the 40s.

He said these fluctuating conditions have created more low clouds, foggy conditions, drizzle and occasional rain showers throughout Chicago.

“It’s been kind of oscillate up and down, temperature wise,” Leatherwood said. “We also had kind of a moist atmosphere the last couple of days, so we had a lot of fog.”

The fog may be a concern to drivers, he said, creating low visibility. The NWS issued a dense fog advisory outside the city, primarily in areas south of I-88, with some visibilities down to a quarter of a mile. While this warning is not for Chicago, he warns that those conditions may move up into the city this afternoon.

“That could be mean the afternoon commute could be interesting from a fog point of view,” Leatherwood said. “People just need to be aware that there’s going to be some roads slick from the rain, you throw in the fog, and precipitation visibilities are going to be challenging. People just need to plan on giving a little extra time and a little extra distance between each other, especially for the afternoon.”

By Wednesday, a cold front could be on the horizon. He said temperatures may drop by 10 degrees, to about 40. While warmer, the city is still expected to remain under gray, rainy conditions.

Temperatures could plunge again to at or blowing freezing on Thursday. Due to cloud cover, it’s not expected to get much colder or warmer than that, he said.

“We’re going to get back to what’s probably more typical weather for the January time period once this low pressure moves over us and the cold front drags through starting tomorrow,” Leatherwood said.

With potentially freezing cold, the rain could turn into snow or ice Thursday. He suggested drivers, especially morning commuters, remain cautious.

“That’s one thing we’re not keeping an eye on because there could be some slick roads in the morning,” Leatherwood said. “The farther north you get, the higher likelihood that’s going to occur. With this active pattern, I would ask people (to)check the weather because things can change quickly.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Colder temps and snow flurries moving in for the weekend

—Snow showers revisit the area in a moderately colder flow around the back end of the big winter storm behind Tuesday’s downstate and Southern severe weather outbreak and the huge snows on its cold back side. —The weather in Chicago is to take on a colder feel amid stronger...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way

When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

As t-storms roll out, clouds, cold and snow set to move in

–NOT ONLY DID RARE JANUARY THUNDERSTORMS ROAM the area Tuesday, but they also produced hail coating the ground to penny to dime-sized hailstones in Palatine and North Lake, IL. –December, January and February are the city’s lowest thunderstorm producing thunderstorm month with one or less storms reported historically. –The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire severely damages four boats at Far South Side marina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire Wednesday at Pier 11 Marina on the city's Far South Side caused serious damage to at least four boats.As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, crews spent hours putting out flames that officials on the ground are now saying resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.We are told that altogether, those damages will most likely surpass $1.1 million.It was around 10 a.m. when crews with the Chicago and Dolton fire departments responded to the marina at 826 E. 138th St. – along the Little Calumet River on the southern boundary of the city. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot

CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy