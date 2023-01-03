Read full article on original website
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
DuckDuckGo now protects you even better from Google's prying eyes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, privacy advocates, governments, and ordinary users alike mounted sufficient pressure on Big Tech companies to actually start forcing some change: Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5, and Google introduced its own curbs on cross-app activity tracking. Targeted ads continue to thrive despite these measures, but some privacy-minded third-party apps have a few tricks up their sleeves to even the playing field a little. DuckDuckGo is now introducing a new system to limit tracking by fighting back against sites that spam you with Google sign-in requests.
2022 Was The Year Tech Did A 180
From crypto’s implosion to Twitter’s meltdown, it’s been a wild ride of a year.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Facebook weighs letting Trump back on the platform in a changed social media landscape
After Facebook banned then-President Donald Trump in January 2021 following the Capitol attack, the company said it would reconsider his status on the platform in two years’ time. On Saturday, that timer will run out, and Facebook is grappling with a different landscape as it weighs whether to allow Trump back on its platform.
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
Ars Technica
Twitter lifts political ad ban designed to stop misinformation spread [Updated]
Online advertising on social platforms is changing. Google and Meta no longer hold majority control over advertising dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal, with Amazon and TikTok cutting in to sway advertisers to other platforms. Twitter is also hungry to redirect ad dollars to its platform, as it announced yesterday that it would be “relaxing” its political ads policy and allowing more “cause-based” ads. The company is also planning to expand to allow other forms of political advertising “in the coming weeks.”
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
game-news24.com
Hackers have managed to spy on private conversations using a Google Home to spy on privacy
Hackers have successfully exploited a software flaw to spy on Google Home speakers. Rishi Mohan (Mondays at the end of the year) and the Unsplash story. Those security vulnerabilities have been fixed by Google in 2021, Google speaker updated automatically. However, today we discover an exploitable flaw. A rudimentary researcher...
Facebook owner Meta hit with $400 million fine over personalised ads
Facebook owner Meta has been hit by a huge fine and is now banned from forcing European users to agree to seeing personalised ads based on their online activity.The 390 million euros ($414 million) from Irish regulators is the latest significant punishment to hit the company, which is dealing with the fallout from a range of privacy and data scandals.The fine relates to two cases that could together change the way that Meta does business on Facebook and other products such as Instagram.The watchdog fined Meta 210 million euros for violations of the European Union's strict data privacy rules involving...
EU Slaps Meta With $414m Fine And Big Advertising Changes May Follow
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others, is facing a new regulatory challenge in the European Union. The company has repeatedly faced legal challenges in its history and has been at the forefront of debates on hot-button issues like privacy, data security, and user rights in digital spaces.
Phone Arena
Apple fined €8 million in France for gathering user data without permission
France's National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has fined Apple $8.5 million (8 million euros) for allegedly collecting identifying data from App Store visitors using iOS 14.6 without their permission in order to target ads. The company is accused of violating data protection laws and profiting from the practice....
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Social Media
Jody Serrano covers online communities for Gizmodo. Since Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter earlier this year, it seems she has been cursed (blessed?) to write about Twitter or Musk daily. She has covered medical misinformation on social media extensively on topics ranging from herbal abortions to antidepressants. The top...
marketplace.org
As our online behavior changes, companies spend less ad money on Google and Meta
Last year, for the first time since 2014, Google and Meta collectively brought in less than half of all U.S. digital advertising spending. Some of it has to do with Apple requiring apps to ask users if they want to be tracked. Some of it has to do with more advertisers flocking to streaming. But a lot of it has to do with how social media is changing and how different platforms influence how we shop.
Gizmodo
Apple Quietly Rolls Out AI-Narrated Audiobooks
Apple has quietly rolled out a new “digital narration” feature for its audiobooks in a move that could make human narrator jobs obsolete. The company had intended to release the AI-narrated audiobook feature on its Books app in mid-November but according to The Guardian, those plans were delayed amidst Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover and layoffs at Meta dominated headlines.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Meta fined $414M in Europe over Facebook, Instagram targeted ads
Facebook and Instagram parent Meta was hit with $414 million in fines by European Union regulators Wednesday for violating privacy laws in a potential blow to the social media company’s lucrative digital advertising strategy. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, Meta’s top regulator in Europe, flagged the tech giant for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The sweeping 2018 law was aimed at limiting the ability of Meta and other tech giants to gather and use the personal data of users without their consent. The EU regulators said Meta violated the GDPR law by requiring Facebook and Instagram users to...
