ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023

Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9

The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy