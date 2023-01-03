ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Tesla Will Finally Start Model S And Model X Plaid Deliveries In China

Tesla finally made it official during the Guangzhou Auto Show. The flagship Model S sedan and Model X SUV will become available in China with their Plaid powertrains in the first half of 2023. Customers have been eagerly waiting for the high-performance Teslas since the Model S Plaid first came to market in the US in June 2021.
insideevs.com

New Toyota Crossover Coupe Spied In Europe: Small SU EV Or New C-HR?

In December 2021, Toyota revealed more than a dozen electric vehicle concepts from the Toyota and Lexus brands as it pledged to spend up to $35 billion on its EV lineup through 2030. One of these EV concepts was dubbed the Small SU EV and was not part of the...
insideevs.com

Tesla China Produces Model Y Body Every 40 Seconds Per Report

According to People's Daily, Tesla's incredibly efficient production practices at its Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China makes it capable of cranking out a Model Y body-in-white in about 40 seconds on average. Tesla just recently upgraded the assembly lines at its factory in China, which worked to significantly...
insideevs.com

Autocar Drives 751 HP Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Prototype On Track

Maserati last year revealed a vehicle that currently has no direct rival – the new GranTurismo in Folgore full BEV guise, basically an all-electric version of its brand new continent-crossing coupe. The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful model in the lineup, it has three motors and all-wheel drive, and it can apparently hold its own around a track.
MotorAuthority

Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines

Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
topgear.com

10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023

“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

This Harley-Davidson Race Bike Might Be Sportiest Sportster Ever

The Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup has birthed many impressive motorcycles like the Iron 883, Forty-Eight, and most recently, the Revolution-powered Nightster 975. However, it’s only when dive deeper into the Sportster’s history that you find real gold. The motorcycle in context here is the Harley-Davidson XLR 883 - an uber-rare HD flat track race bike from the 1960s and 1970s with a reported production of just 200 to 500 units.
Fox Business

Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
insideevs.com

Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator Previews Brand's First EV

If you were expecting Chrysler to rehash the Airflow Concept for CES 2023, you are in for a surprise. No, we still don't get to see what Chrysler's first EV will look like – at least on the outside. But we do get a glimpse at the automaker's future...
Engadget

Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
insideevs.com

Watch How Two Teslas Traversed The Longest Road In The World

A group of environmentally-conscious adventure seekers embarked on an epic journey to drive the length of the Americas in electric cars in June 2022, and now, six months later, their trip has come to an end. Using a Tesla Model X and a Model 3, the team traveled on the...
The Associated Press

Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
insideevs.com

Fully Electric Land Rover Defender Reportedly Coming In 2025

Land Rover is working on an all-electric version of the Defender due in 2025, per a recent report by British outlet Auto Express. The electric Defender will have around 300 miles of range and is expected to launch alongside a facelifted version of the existing ICE model. Auto Express claims it won't just be the standard Defender 110 that will be electrified, but also the 2-door 90 and long-wheelbase 130.
insideevs.com

Tesla Fined $2.2M In Korea For Exaggerating Cold Weather Range

Tesla has been fined $2.2 million in South Korea for failing to inform customers that its electric vehicles offer shorter driving range in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said the fine of 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) is warranted because Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers," Reuters reported.

