Keep Colorado Wild state park pass available during next vehicle registration

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvyUV_0k23cKqy00

COLORADO (KRDO) -- In response to the Polis administration's efforts to save Coloradans' money, $29 Keep Colorado Wild state park passes are now available, Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday.

“These exciting money savings build upon our work to reduce costs and make sure Coloradans can access and enjoy Colorado’s vast great outdoors,” said Gov. Polis. “With over $50 of savings cutting the cost of the state parks pass by 60%, we are making sure our world-class outdoors can be explored and treasured for generations to come.”

According to the state of Colorado, the $29 pass fee will be included in the vehicle registration price total of vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks, and recreation vehicles unless residents choose to opt-out during the DMV vehicle registration process.

The state said residents who opt-in will get a 60% savings on an annual park and car, bike, and foot entry to all state parks.

Money raised from pass sales will support:

  • State park systems
  • Search and rescue teams
  • Avalanche safety programs
  • Wildlife conservation efforts
  • Outdoor accessibility and educational opportunities

“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors.”

Every year, residents can purchase or opt out of the pass when registering their vehicle, light truck, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle. Vehicle registration can be completed on the DMV website, through a kiosk, by mail, or with a customer service representative.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo will be printed onto the vehicle registration card once purchased.

“Choosing the Keep Colorado WIld Pass when registering your vehicle is a great way to support our state park system, search and rescue teams, and much more, ” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “Being able to register your vehicle and purchase the state park’s pass at the same time is more efficient for our customers and supports the DMV’s vision to provide Coloradans a 21st Century customer service experience.”

Situations may happen where current annual CPW pass park customers will have overlapping passes. To report issues on that click here .

Daily-priced CPW annual park passes are available here .

Residents can purchase Centennial passes at $14 in income-eligible state and federal programs here .

Learn more about the Keep Colorado Pass here .

The post Keep Colorado Wild state park pass available during next vehicle registration appeared first on KRDO .

