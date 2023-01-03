ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game

Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

DeMar DeRozan Only Bulls Player in First All-Star Fan Voting Returns

DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in. DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:
CHICAGO, IL

