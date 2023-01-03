Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game
Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After Scoring 71 Points
Donovan Mitchell had 71 points in Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test. The athlete posted...
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Sam Amico: Donovan Mitchell is the spark the Cavaliers needed
How valuable is Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers? Sam Amico says he’s the spark the team needed. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
DeMar DeRozan Only Bulls Player in First All-Star Fan Voting Returns
DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in. DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:
Robin Lopez Hilariously Says He And Donovan Mitchell Combined For 72 Points Against The Chicago Bulls
Robin Lopez hilarious pointed out that he and Donovan Mitchell combined for 72 points against the Chicago Bulls on a historic night.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 145-134 victory over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls lost their 21st game of the season with a 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage Field House (arena). The Bulls had no answer for Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career high 71 points against Chicago. The 71 points by Mitchell was the most points ever scored against the Bulls as a player.
