Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson: Lions not pushing panic button on Jameson Williams yet
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions finally saw the playmaking of rookie receiver Jameson Williams resurface in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, as the No. 12 pick took a double reverse for 40 yards on Detroit's touchdown drive to open the second half. Earlier in the game, though,...
Detroit News
Toledo Mud Hens have a new manager
With developing hitters a full-throttle Tigers organizational goal, Triple-A Toledo’s new manager is a past MLB hitting coach — with no managerial experience. Anthony Iapoce is the newest Mud Hens skipper, replacing Lloyd McClendon after McClendon departed following the 2022 season. The Tigers have not yet announced Iapoce’s hiring, but confirmation came by way of a source familiar with the Tigers’ decision. The source did not wish to be named because of sensitivities to Detroit’s executives.
Detroit News
Panthers owner talks to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching job
Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated...
Detroit News
Ex-Pistons forward Jerami Grant explodes for 36 points in 29-point win over former team
Portland — The Pistons, searching for consistency and a rare back-to-back win, had the tall task of facing the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new year. The Blazers featured a familiar face in their starting lineup. Jerami Grant, who spent the previous two seasons with the Pistons, was facing his former team for the first time since he was traded during the offseason.
Detroit News
'I'm grateful for Detroit': Blazers' Jerami Grant relishes time with Pistons
Portland, Ore. — Jerami Grant displayed versatility in his offensive explosion against the Pistons on Monday. Grant drained five 3-pointers, often flashing a smile after they went through the net. He snagged offensive rebounds and dunked over his former teammates. He knocked down fadeaway jumpers from 15 feet. And he was able to finish at the rim through contact.
Detroit News
Vrana clears waivers, remains with Wings; Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint
Detroit — Jakub Vrana is staying in the Red Wings organization — for now, at least. Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday at 2 p.m., meaning he remains Wings property. What happens in the future remains to be seen. The Wings made the surprising decision Tuesday of waiving Vrana to...
Detroit News
Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023
In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
Terry, Kelly power Georgia Tech to 76-70 win vs No. 12 Miami
ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring as Georgia Tech registered its first win over a ranked team since it beat Florida State in the 2021 ACC title game. “I gave them so many examples in life where it looks like the sky is falling and you find a way to bounce back,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. “Just so proud of our guys. Look, we didn’t play well in a couple of games. It wasn’t good, and then all of a sudden you’re playing the No. 12 team in the country, first place in the ACC, so to get that win was special.” Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13.
