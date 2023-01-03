ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring as Georgia Tech registered its first win over a ranked team since it beat Florida State in the 2021 ACC title game. “I gave them so many examples in life where it looks like the sky is falling and you find a way to bounce back,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. “Just so proud of our guys. Look, we didn’t play well in a couple of games. It wasn’t good, and then all of a sudden you’re playing the No. 12 team in the country, first place in the ACC, so to get that win was special.” Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13.

