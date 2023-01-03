ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula airport expects record 2023 as terminal work continues

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvoNu_0k23cEYc00

MISSOULA - While the pandemic kept a lid on air travel in early 2022, Missoula Montana Airport saw a sharp increase in passengers during the fall, and it expects 2023 to be a record year.

Portions of the Phase 2 terminal project also should open in time for the busy 2024 summer travel season. But for now, with Phase 1 complete, the airport likes where it's at heading as 2023 unfolds.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad said year-end passenger numbers should be available next week. As it stands, September through November provided record numbers, surpassing those recorded in 2019 before the pandemic.

Winter weather likely suppressed some of December's figures due to icing, snow and fog.

“We had three months in a row that all exceeded 2019 records. And we were very close to a record holiday period,” Ellstad said.

The airport is moving ever closer to hitting the milestone of 1 million passengers. Around 900,000 passengers moved through the facility in 2019, and the airport expects to exceed that this year.

That's largely due to the larger mainline aircraft that now serve Missoula. A number of airlines also have restored routes once paused during the pandemic.

“We'll have larger and more aircraft as we get into summer flights,” Ellstad said. “American is bringing back Chicago during the summer. United has bigger aircraft coming in from Denver and Chicago. We do believe 2023 will exceed 2019, that full year.”

Exactly when the airport reaches 1 million passengers may depend upon the airlines and how they navigate the challenges they're facing. Ellestad said a pilot shortage could keep a lid on growth from Missoula, at least until the issue is resolved.

Once it is, Missoula could hit the 1 million milestone in 2024.

“The (airlines) are still battling some pilot shortages, but I think 2024 will be more of a growth mode for us,” Ellestad said. “That times out well with the second half of the terminal. It'll be time for us to grow.”

The airport opened its $67 million Phase 1 terminal last year and the Missoula County Airport Authority voted to move forward with the next two phases of the project.

The old terminal is now gone and baggage claim has been temporarily installed in the new Phase 1 facility. It will eventually move into the new second phase, which should see the front half open to operations next summer.

The back end of Phase 2, including the passenger gates, are expected to open in 2025.

“Right now, baggage claim is tight. It's not ideal, but it works,” Ellestad said. “But Phase 1, as far as having four jet bridges, works and is great. We also have a fifth gate to handle multiple ground board options if we have to.”

Also this year, Ellestad said the airport will begin to dive into its new master plan.

“We're looking at the next 20-plus years, looking at the airfield and our property. We have small working groups going on right now. We'll have community meetings at some point in the future. It's an 18-month process so we're still in the early phases.”

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder

MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
MISSOULA, MT
crimereads.com

A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy