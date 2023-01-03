Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Direct payments between $1,000 and $2,000 could go out to Americans under $17.6billion plan – who would qualify
A BIG budget surplus could result in Americans getting direct payments worth up $2,000 next year. Governor Tim Walz has been calling for months to give a tax rebate to residents of Minnesota. While efforts failed in 2022 due to opposition from Republicans, there is renewed hope that it could...
“Red flags”: Tax experts say Trump’s loans to kids revealed in tax returns “raise eyebrows”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Don't pay off your student debt in January, Biden's Education Department says: 'Millions of borrowers would be making payments they may not owe'
The Education Department reminded student-loan borrowers in an email that payments are not resuming in January due to lawsuits fighting the relief.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First direct monthly payment of 2023 worth up to $4,194 arriving in nine days
The new year has begun, and in a little more than a week, so will Social Security payments for 2023. The Social Security Administration's payments being issued on Jan. 11 will be given to recipients born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The SSA's retirement benefits it pays to recipients every month always begin on the second Wednesday of a month and are issued to recipients in waves of three, according to the administration's calendar.
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
In the United States, this direct payment of $1,200 in the form of a stimulus check is being made to children. This is especially beneficial during the holiday season. Due to a substantial state budget excess, a new idea has been unveiled that might offer Americans this money. $1,200 Stimulus...
