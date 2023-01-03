Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Army Corrects the Record About a Black Soldier Killed by a White Sergeant in 1941
A photo provided by 161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army shows selectees being called for permanent station at Ft. Benning, Ga. on July 21, 1941. (161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army via The New York Times)
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
Business Insider
The US Navy spent 4 weeks blasting one of its aircraft carriers to figure out how to keep enemies from sinking them
In May 2005, the US Navy sank the decommissioned aircraft carrier America in the Atlantic Ocean. The carrier was sunk as part of a Navy effort to understand how to protect carriers from attacks. After four weeks of live-fire testing, sailors finally had to scuttle the carrier to send it...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
theaviationgeekclub.com
That time an Air America UH-1D Huey shot down a North Vietnamese An-2 Colt Biplane
This engagement marked the first CIA air-to-air victory and the only kill achieved by a helicopter against a biplane. The UH-1 evolved from a 1955 US Army competition for a new utility helicopter. The Army employed it in various roles, including that of an armed escort or attack gunship in Vietnam. The initial Army designation was HU-1, which led to the common unofficial nickname of “Huey.” All US armed services adopted the model as did several other countries, and it was redesignated in 1962 as the UH-1 under a triservice agreement.
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWII
During WWII, Boeing was responsible for building many of the aircraft’s that were used during the war. That made Boeing a major target for bombing raids that would stop the production of military airplanes in the United States.
Navy Buys XQ-58A Valkyries For Secretive ‘Killer’ Drone Project
USAFNavy XQ-58As loaded with sensors and weapons will help demonstrate autonomous drone capabilities able to penetrate enemy air defenses.
L.A. Weekly
Survivor Contestant Donated $1 Million Win in Support of Veterans
The country greeted a new hero recently when a Survivor contestant donated $1 million in prize money to military veterans. Mike Gabler donated his $1 million win when he won Survivor 43. As the son of a Green Beret, the Kingwood, Texas native didn’t think twice about giving away the money to those who dedicated their lives in the name of the country’s freedom; his $1 Million cash prize was donated in the name of his father, Robert Gabler.
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it.
IOB Army Veteran, Son of a Preacher Man
, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: ROLAND ROBINSON, U.S. ARMY God is on the side of Roland Robinson. He knows so. Three times while serving in uniform in the U.S. Army, Robinson was almost blown to pieces, surviving I.E.D. (improvised explosive device) attacks in Afghanistan and Iraq. Troops he supervised as a Master Sergeant remember when he was blown straight out of a gun turret of a military vehicle and crashed on the ground. As he got up, brushed himself off and climbed back into the turret soldiers reassured him the only way he survived was because of a deity. Relaxed,...
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don’t Succeed at Getting In?
Navy SEALs occupy a rarefied place in both American military history and popular culture. They have a well-earned reputation for being an elite group, in terms of both their training and the assignments they’re given — and they’ve been the subject of countless films and television series. In recent years, however, some details about the SEAL program have taken on aspects of a cautionary tale, including reports of SEAL candidates dying as a result of their training.
Agency Identifies Remains of Sheridan Man Killed at Pearl Harbor
A federal defense agency has released the name of a Sheridan man whose remains were among those who died on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The remains of Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt, 28, were identified on Jan. 13, 2021,...
30 incredible sunken wrecks from WWI and WWII
A look at some of the most notable underwater wrecks from WWI and WWII.
BBC
World War Two: Woman's mission to preserve US soldier's legacy
A French woman has appealed for the public's help to learn more about an American soldier's time in the UK before he was killed during the D-Day landings. Alice Fernandez, 22, said she had made it her life mission preserve the legacy of Pte Raymond Cole after visiting his grave in Normandy as a child.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
