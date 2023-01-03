, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: ROLAND ROBINSON, U.S. ARMY God is on the side of Roland Robinson. He knows so. Three times while serving in uniform in the U.S. Army, Robinson was almost blown to pieces, surviving I.E.D. (improvised explosive device) attacks in Afghanistan and Iraq. Troops he supervised as a Master Sergeant remember when he was blown straight out of a gun turret of a military vehicle and crashed on the ground. As he got up, brushed himself off and climbed back into the turret soldiers reassured him the only way he survived was because of a deity. Relaxed,...

INGLESIDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO