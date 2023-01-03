ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Fallen North Haven Firefighter funeral draws thousands

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sq1NF_0k23bnI800

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Thousands of uniformed first responders and civilians are gathering for the funeral for fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz.

The funeral took place Tuesday late morning into midday at St. Barnabas Church on Washington Avenue in North Haven.

Wirtz died while responding to a residence fire on Quinnipiac Avenue on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the Department, died of natural causes stemming from heart disease.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings

A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty

Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Calling hours held for fallen North Haven firefighter; road closures posted

With the holiday break over for many schools, parents said they’re keeping an eye on their children’s health, especially after visits with family. Procession for North Haven firefighter Matty Wirtz enters St. Barnabas Church. Updated: 7 hours ago. A procession for fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz entered...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Cooking oil theft suspect arrested in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. — A suspect in the theft of cooking oil was arrested by East Lyme police early Wednesday. Cooking oil is in high demand since it can be converted to biodiesel fuel. Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the Great Wall Chinese restaurant for a suspicious...
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested on Thursday for arson committed in West Haven back in November of 2022. West Haven police stated that the incident took place on Nov. 14, when the fire and police departments were called to investigate an arson fire that took place in Peterson Field. Officers […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for missing Old Saybrook man

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy