Fallen North Haven Firefighter funeral draws thousands

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Thousands of uniformed first responders and civilians are gathering for the funeral for fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz.

The funeral took place Tuesday late morning into midday at St. Barnabas Church on Washington Avenue in North Haven.

Wirtz died while responding to a residence fire on Quinnipiac Avenue on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the Department, died of natural causes stemming from heart disease.