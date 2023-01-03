Read full article on original website
A school board member missed 11 of 12 meetings. Prosecutors say that's payroll fraud.
A former East Feliciana School Board member was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of public payroll fraud for missing 11 of 12 meetings last year, according to court documents. Derald Spears Sr. of Ethel, a two-term school board member with no party affiliation, is accused of collecting payments from...
Why didn't an ankle monitor stop a murder-suicide? Prosecutors hope phone logs will tell.
Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying. Phone records sought via subpoena...
Woman convicted in poisoning death of boyfriend shouldn't be free pending appeal, court says
A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend to death will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a judge’s ruling to set bond while she contests her conviction. Meshell Hale, 55, was found guilty last month...
Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street
A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says
Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Brusly teen in critical condition after officer crashes into car, killing sister, friend
The third teen critically injured when a police officer smashed into his car during a pursuit in Brusly, killing his sister and her friend, is still too ill to undergo surgery, the teens' father wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. Liam Dunn is hospitalized with a skull fracture, concussion, broken...
Pierre Part man fined for illegal hunting, harboring live baby alligator, officials say
A Pierre Part man was fined this week after a complaint about an alleged illegal early morning hunting trip brought authorities to the man's residence, where they discovered he was harboring a live baby alligator, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. Jasson Hebert, 49, received several citations Sunday,...
Man shot, in critical condition after altercation at BREC Sugarland Park, sheriff says
A man was shot Tuesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a park on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, law enforcement officials say. The 3:32 p.m. shooting occurred at Sugarland Park, 4700 Sugarland Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Two vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting with the victim in one vehicle and the assailant in the other, Hicks said.
Men shoot Prairieville homeowner, flee scene after trying to steal from car, deputies say
Two men shot a homeowner, wounding her, after she approached them while they were in the midst of burglarizing a vehicle in a Prairieville subdivision, law enforcement officials say. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the Oakland Crossing community. Two men were...
Addis police officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash during New Year's Eve police pursuit
The Addis police officer who fatally crashed into the vehicle of Brusly High students on Saturday afternoon, during a police pursuit, has been arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, officials said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge...
Hundreds hold candlelight ceremony for 2 Brusly High cheerleaders killed in police pursuit
Hundreds of the bereaved community gathered at Brusly High School's football field Monday night for a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of two students who died in a car crash Saturday, casualties of a police pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, an 11th-grader, and Caroline Gill, 16, a 10th-grader, both cheerleaders, died when...
Dadrius Lanus says he has votes to be next president of East Baton Rouge school board
While he was campaigning in the fall for a second term representing District 2, Dadrius Lanus said repeatedly that if re-elected he would seek to become president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Now, as one of just three incumbents returning to the nine-member board, Lanus says he...
Guest column: We need a constitutional, tough-on-crime new NOPD superintendent
I can’t wait for another weekend in the greatest city on earth. My city, N'awlins baby. But first another funeral…And later that day, a call or calls. Another killing!. What influencer is influencing our youth to make these bad choices? Why can’t they see themselves as me or you or a better them? Are we not reaching them? Is the path in this country, this city, so narrow that only one at a time can fit into the pipeline to good-paying jobs, entrepreneurship, and prosperity — unless you are an exception to the stereotype? Is the alternative much more promising to the masses, despite the fact that the gamble may cost years in a jail cell or even worse?
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Photos: Brusly community holds vigil for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill
The Brusly community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. The two high school students where killed in an accident when an Addis police officer ran a red light during a high-speed police chase. The two ladies where best friends who where members of the Brusly Cheerleading team. Also involved in the accident was Maggie's brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He is currently listed in critical condition.
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
Arts Council gets its groove on for a 1970s celebration while looking back at 50 years of history
Dust off those bell-bottoms and platform shoes, because the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is traveling back in time. Not only are you invited to come along, but you should dress the part. "You can choose your favorite part of the 1970s, from the flower children of the early...
Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023
Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported
A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
