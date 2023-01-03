ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street

A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says

Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Man shot, in critical condition after altercation at BREC Sugarland Park, sheriff says

A man was shot Tuesday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a park on the outskirts of Baton Rouge, law enforcement officials say. The 3:32 p.m. shooting occurred at Sugarland Park, 4700 Sugarland Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Two vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting with the victim in one vehicle and the assailant in the other, Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Guest column: We need a constitutional, tough-on-crime new NOPD superintendent

I can’t wait for another weekend in the greatest city on earth. My city, N'awlins baby. But first another funeral…And later that day, a call or calls. Another killing!. What influencer is influencing our youth to make these bad choices? Why can’t they see themselves as me or you or a better them? Are we not reaching them? Is the path in this country, this city, so narrow that only one at a time can fit into the pipeline to good-paying jobs, entrepreneurship, and prosperity — unless you are an exception to the stereotype? Is the alternative much more promising to the masses, despite the fact that the gamble may cost years in a jail cell or even worse?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
Photos: Brusly community holds vigil for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill

The Brusly community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16. The two high school students where killed in an accident when an Addis police officer ran a red light during a high-speed police chase. The two ladies where best friends who where members of the Brusly Cheerleading team. Also involved in the accident was Maggie's brother Liam Dunn, a freshman at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He is currently listed in critical condition.
BRUSLY, LA
Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023

Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
ZACHARY, LA
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported

A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
HAMMOND, LA

