Newly homeless San Diegans share stories in their own words

By Nelvin C. Cepeda, John Kelley, Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Christopher Johnson, 38 tries to wake two of his four children in the morning. Johnson is a single dad living at the San Diego Rescue Mission. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

More people throughout the county appear to be falling into homelessness every month. These seven people became homeless in the last two years, each under different circumstances and with different stories.

Aisha Hobson

Aisha Hobson, 41, has been living in the Dreams for Change safe parking lot in Encanto since becoming homeless. She works 40 to 48 hours per week, some days at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest and others at the county’s Psychiatric Hospital.

Bobbie Bray

Bobbi Bray, 60, works part time helping a dog groomer but would like to find a full-time job that pays well enough for her to rent a place. She lost her job as a caregiver almost two years ago and said she was scammed out of $6,000 when trying to rent an apartment, and she now lives in her car in Oceanside.

Delanie Bollinger and Mike Taveuveu

Delanie Bollinger, 28, and Mike Taveuveu, 35, live out of a car in Oceanside. Bollinger said she left a job she didn't like about five months ago and joined Taveuveu, who moved out of his sister's house in Vista last year.

Johana Dedapper

Johana Dedapper, 47, left her home in Belgium last year and was having an adventurist life going to music festivals with her boyfriend. That came to an end one night in Las Vegas last October when she discovered he had a gambling problem, and she now lives in the San Diego Rescue Mission.

Roberta Adams

San Diego native Roberta Adams, 62, left Hemet last year to escape an abusive relationship. She also left drugs behind her, and she recently graduated from a year-long program at the San Diego Rescue Mission and is on a waiting list for housing.

Christopher Johnson

San Diego native Christopher Johnson, 38, moved into the San Diego Rescue Mission seven months ago with his four children and is part of the mission's new program for single fathers. He had been living in Fort Worth, Texas, until his marriage broke up and his wife came to San Diego with three of their children. Desperate to reunite with them, he moved to San Diego eight months ago, but was homeless.

San Diego Union-Tribune

