Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager
Pittsburgh Police announced on Twitter that they had located a 13-year-old who had gone missing Wednesday. The department thanked those who provided information that helped the search.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers
There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
