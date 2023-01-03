ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh

I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice

Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought, if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
GREENSBURG, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’

The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers

There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
