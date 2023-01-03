ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
Winter Storm Has Travel in and around Sioux Falls Grounded

The first major Winter Weather Event of the New Year has the residents of the Sioux Empire grounded in many ways. NO TRAVEL advisories have just been issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties due to the heavy snow and the freezing rain that is sweeping through the region at this time. These conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in some areas, with reports of cars stuck in heavy snow all over the area.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Snow Alert Now Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota

If you don't want your car or truck ticketed and towed away get them off the streets of Sioux Falls. A Snow Alert has been issued. The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear.
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow

After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
School Delays and Closings Wednesday, January 4, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Wednesday 2 Hours. Southwest Minnesota State University - Opening Late Wednesday 10:00 AM. Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed. Tea School District - Closed. Tri-Valley School District - Closed. Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed.
