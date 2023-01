Matthew Stafford’s spouse, Kelly Stafford, shared an emotional post to her fellow NFL wives in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.The 32-year-old podcast host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her message, where she told wives of NFL players that it was “ok to not be ok” and that she was there for them.“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field…I’m with you if you’re not ok,” she wrote. “I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.”Stafford went on...

22 HOURS AGO