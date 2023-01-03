Tri-City Medical Center's CEO retires

Tri-City Medical Center announced that Steve Dietlin, its chief executive officer since 2016, will retire in March.

The executive joined the organization in 2013 as its chief financial officer, taking over after the Tri-City board executed a "termination at will" clause in the contract of his predecessor, Tim Moran.

Moran arrived after the firing of former CEO Larry Anderson, who ran the organization from 2009 through 2013.

Compared to the executive intrigue that preceded him, Dietlin's tenure was stable and relatively low key.

Rocky Chavez, chair of the Tri-City board, said in a statement that the executive, who has nearly three decades of health care management experience, made lasting contributions.

"It is with deep regret that I've accepted Steve's letter of retirement as the President and CEO of Tri-City Healthcare District," Chavez said. "Steve has been an outstanding, transformational leader for our hospital and community and he will be sorely missed."

Listed among the executive's accomplishments is "a new inpatient Psychiatric Health Facility as part of a greater vision to improve mental health clinical outcomes through care coordination with community-based crisis stabilization units."

It was under Dietlin's leadership that Tri-City's board voted in 2018 to shutter its in-house behavioral health and crisis stabilization units, which have not reopened. But the Oceanside health provider has agreed to let the county build a new 16-bed mental health unit on its Oceanside campus and will staff the facility after it opens.

Dietlin also helped the hospital plan a significant remodel of the hospital's emergency department and a nearly completed upgrade of its magnetic resonance imaging technology.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista over the past decade," Dietlin said. "Leading and working side-by-side with thousands of dedicated Tri-City team members and community leaders to deliver our mission to advance the health and wellness of our community has been a rewarding experience that I will always carry with me.

"I’m proud of the collective accomplishments of our Tri-City team working in unison to deliver quality healthcare for our community.”

Tri-City will convene a search committee to identify Dietlin's replacement.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .