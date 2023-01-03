ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Boston Strangler’ Premiere Date, First Look: Keira Knightley-Led True-Crime Thriller From 20th Century Studios To Be Accompanied By ABC Audio Podcast

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSPsF_0k23a1Eq00

20th Century Studios has unveiled first-look photos from its true-crime thriller Boston Strangler — also unveiling a premiere date for the film starring two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley ( The Imitation Game ).

Pic will bow on March 17 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Also newly announced is a three-part companion podcast — from ABC News division, ABC Audio — to be released for free on all major podcast platforms ahead of the film’s debut.

The Boston Strangler film from writer-director Matt Ruskin follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

Knightley and Coon are joined in the ensemble by Alessandro Nivola ( Amsterdam ), David Dastmalchian ( Dune ), Morgan Spector ( Homeland ), Bill Camp ( Joker ) and Academy Award winner Chris Cooper ( Adaptation ). Producers are Ridley Scott ( The Martian ), Kevin J. Walsh ( House of Gucci ), Michael Pruss ( American Woman ), Josey McNamara ( Promising Young Woman ) and Tom Ackerley ( I, Tonya ). Michael Fottrell ( The Fate of the Furious ) and Sam Roston served as exec producers, with the latter overseeing the project for Scott Free, along with Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

The Boston Strangler podcast will be hosted by award-winning journalist and former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr, who knew McLaughlin and reported on the Boston Strangler case. The podcast delves into the backstories and tragic fate of the victims linked to the Boston Strangler case and explores why these half-century-old killings remain the subject of so much fascination.

Check out the first trio of stills from Ruskin’s Boston Strangler above and below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY0BI_0k23a1Eq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rU29Q_0k23a1Eq00
More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Deadline

Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless. Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night. Related Story 'Monday Night Football’ Game Won't Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update Related Story Fox Sports Podcast Network Launches With Initial Slate Featuring Skip Bayless, Nick Wright And Lyman Bostock Doc Series Related Story 'Undisputed' Pundit Skip Bayless Doubles Down On Dak Prescott Mental Health Remarks, Says Criticism Was "Misconstrued" – Update After Hamlin collapsed on the field during...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend

Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Rolling Stone

Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023

A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
UTAH STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Keira Knightley’s gritty true-crime drama grasps a Hulu release date

The current fascination with ghastly true crime stories has seen nearly every possible true crime case from the last seventy years see some sort of adaptation, and now Boston’s most prolific case – the Boston Strangler – is getting their time in the blacklight with Keira Knightley to star.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
NME

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy