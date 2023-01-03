Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Vancouver Business Journal
Low wages, student debt create shortages in behavioral health workforce
According to a recent report by the Washington Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board’s Behavioral Health Workforce Advisory Committee, low wages and high student debt levels are driving shortages and turnover among counselors, social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health workers in Washington. Experts recommend state lawmakers consider two...
Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push
(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates. Hoffman, host of conservative talk radio’s “The Ari Hoffman Show,” detailed some of what he found on his Twitter page. ...
Washington State Flu Deaths Are On A Near Decade High Pace
According to data from The Washington State Department of Health, flu deaths this season (October to October) are on a concerning pace. The last available data is from the next to last week, or week 51, of 2022 that ended on December 24th. As of that date, 93 Laboratory-Confirmed Influenza...
beckerspayer.com
Humana laying off over 1,100 associates, shuttering all SeniorBridge locations
Humana is laying off at least 1,162 employees in two states following the decision to close all its SeniorBridge home care facilities nationwide. The payer closed 16 facilities at the end of 2022, and said it plans to close its remaining seven locations in New York by March 5. In...
beckerspayer.com
Despite revised contracts, Molina expects California Medicaid revenue will double
Although California is awarding more payer contracts to its Medi-Cal program, Molina Healthcare — who won big in the state's initial August 2022 award — is expecting its California Medicaid revenue will double. Molina's current annual premium revenue related to its Medi-Cal contract is approximately $1.9 billion, according...
beckerspayer.com
Why an Idaho health system just launched its own insurance plan
The newest health plan in Idaho is now available from the state's largest health system. Boise-based St. Luke's Health System began offering a new health plan Jan. 1 in 20 counties across the state. The nonprofit St. Luke's Health Plan subsidiary will provide patients with access to the system's six...
Whatcom’s gas prices are some of the lowest in Washington state. Where to save at the pump
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
spokanepublicradio.org
RSV and flu begin to recede in Washington; coronavirus still a wild card
After a scary surge in mid- to late 2022, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) appears to be on a retreat in Washington. The flu is backing down a bit. And a feared coronavirus wave has not yet materialized. The latest summaries from the Washington Department of Health show flu and RSV...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna snags North Carolina state employee contract; BCBS loses out
Aetna will manage health insurance for more than 740,000 North Carolina state employees, winning a contract BCBS North Carolina has held for over 40 years. According to a Jan. 4 news release from North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Aetna will take over the state's health plan in 2025 with an initial three-year contract, with the option to renew two, one-year terms. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
beckerspayer.com
65% of uninsured people overestimate cost of marketplace insurance, Florida Blue finds
Perceived cost is the main barrier to uninsured individuals seeking health coverage on state marketplaces, a survey from Florida Blue found. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based payer surveyed Florida residents between the ages of 21 and 64, more than half of whom had been without insurance for more than three years or had never had health insurance.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry
The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
q13fox.com
Proposed bill in WA to reduce unneeded packaging
Those oversized boxes filled with bubble wrap and packing peanuts may soon be a thing of the past. Some Washington state lawmakers are pushing the "Washington Recycling and Packaging" or "WRAP" act.
Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74
Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
columbiagorgenews.com
Windermere owner wins REALTOR of the Year award
HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state
Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey now requires individual, small business plans to cover abortion care
New Jersey has become the eighth state to require state-regulated health plans to cover abortion services. The coverage requirement began Jan. 1 for the individual and small employer markets, with larger employers being required later in 2023, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the state's insurance department. The...
KUOW
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
