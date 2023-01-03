ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Vancouver Business Journal

Low wages, student debt create shortages in behavioral health workforce

According to a recent report by the Washington Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board’s Behavioral Health Workforce Advisory Committee, low wages and high student debt levels are driving shortages and turnover among counselors, social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health workers in Washington. Experts recommend state lawmakers consider two...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push

(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates. Hoffman, host of conservative talk radio’s “The Ari Hoffman Show,” detailed some of what he found on his Twitter page. ...
SEATTLE, WA
beckerspayer.com

Why an Idaho health system just launched its own insurance plan

The newest health plan in Idaho is now available from the state's largest health system. Boise-based St. Luke's Health System began offering a new health plan Jan. 1 in 20 counties across the state. The nonprofit St. Luke's Health Plan subsidiary will provide patients with access to the system's six...
IDAHO STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna snags North Carolina state employee contract; BCBS loses out

Aetna will manage health insurance for more than 740,000 North Carolina state employees, winning a contract BCBS North Carolina has held for over 40 years. According to a Jan. 4 news release from North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Aetna will take over the state's health plan in 2025 with an initial three-year contract, with the option to renew two, one-year terms. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
greatnorthwestwine.com

Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry

The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michelle Northrop

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Washington state raised its minimum wage on January 1, 2023, to $15.74.Photo byAlexander MilsonUnsplash. Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.
WASHINGTON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Windermere owner wins REALTOR of the Year award

HOOD RIVER — Kim Salvesen, owner of Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Inc., has been honored as the 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS (MCAR), a professional real estate association that serves six counties in Oregon and Washington within the Mid-Columbia region. The MCAR REALTOR of the Year award is given annually to an individual who stands above the crowd in making the communities and association a better place through service and leadership.
OREGON STATE
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
WASHINGTON STATE

