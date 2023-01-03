Read full article on original website
Atmospheric river: Falling redwood kills infant in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – Wednesday's strong storm has turned deadly after a redwood tree fell onto a Sonoma County home, killing an infant inside.According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the community of Occidental around 5:30 p.m."One of our major incidents was a redwood falling into a house up on Joy Road and we had a fatality up there of an infant," said Chief Ronald Lunardi of the Occidental Volunteer Fire Department. "A 1- to 2-year-old infant. There was a husband, wife and the baby in the residence.""When I first arrived on scene, a frantic father came out...
ksro.com
Teenager Arrested in Petaluma After Shooting Monday Afternoon
A 15-year-old boy is behind bars and facing four felony charges in connection with a shooting in Petaluma. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. A witness says they saw two vehicles parked next to each other, then heard a loud bang before both sped off. Police don’t think anyone was actually hit with the bullet. The teen boy is facing the charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Petaluma police say the shooting was not a random act.
ksro.com
Man Shot by Sonoma Deputies in October to Appear in Court Wednesday
A man who was shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies in October is scheduled to finally make his first court appearance today. Nathan Smart was wounded during a shootout with deputies in Downtown Sonoma. He had been hospitalized in Sacramento since October 15th and was considered too injured to appear in court. It’s unclear if Smart will be arraigned on the several charges he’s facing during today’s court appearance. If not, another hearing date will be set.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
KTVU FOX 2
Man incarcerated in Martinez jail tests positive for COVID, dies
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility. The man, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said.
ksro.com
Meth, Fentanyl, and Handguns Found in Probation Search in Santa Rosa
Three were arrested in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up meth and firearms. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the search at a house on the 1000 block of Clover Drive. During the search, deputies found a man hiding in a bathroom who turned out to have an outstanding...
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder
California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
Suspect arrested on 9 counts of burglary, meth possession on New Year's Eve: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. […]
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
marinlocalnews.com
Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed
This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
Man sleeping in car had ‘batman-style' knife, narcotics concealed: police
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man sleeping inside a parked car in south Hayward had a concealed “batman-style” knife along with suspected narcotics, according to the Hayward Police Department. Hayward police officers were checking on several “suspicious cars” that were parked on a public street in south Hayward. Officers saw one of the vehicles had […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
