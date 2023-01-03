Read full article on original website
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast
About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City. The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Will Scharf puts $500,000 into his campaign for statewide office in Missouri
Republican Will Scharf has not yet formally declared which statewide office he plans to seek in 2024. But on Tuesday, the former assistant U.S. attorney and policy director in Gov. Eric Greitens’ brief administration donated $500,000 to his own campaign. Scharf, 36, is widely expected to run for attorney...
Columbia’s Rowden elected as Missouri Senate President; Plank and Steinhoff sworn-in
Missouri’s 2023 legislative session is underway in Jefferson City. Both chambers gaveled-in at noon on Wednesday, per the state Constitution. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers: 111-52 in the Missouri House and 24-10 in the Senate. State senators have unanimously elected State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) as Senate President Pro Tem. State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) has been elected as the new Missouri House Speaker.
Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023
Specific proposals would increase minimum teacher salaries, provide additional funding for early childhood education and protect schools from the financial burden of some lawsuits from the state attorney general. The post Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Hartmann: The We-Can't-Trust-Ourselves Movement
Missouri voters will be asked to ban simple majorities on ballot issues — by a simple majority
MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues. MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New bill calls to repeal Missouri abortion ban
A new bill calls on Missouri to repeal an abortion ban in conncection with a 2019 statue.
Missouri Man Devotes Time to Recording Veteran Oral Histories
Retired Col. Milt Toratti, 80, has spent his retirement years pursuing a passion that he first developed at the age of 13: documenting the lives and careers of ex-military men and women. When Toratti was 13, he interviewed a 109-year-old Civil War veteran for a school project. From then on,...
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A New Missouri Law Outlaws Camping On Public Land? Yes It’s True
As we are now in the year 2023, there are some new Missouri laws on the books. One in particular is placing local shelters and advocates for the homeless on notice. The law prohibits sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It...
Longtime KC anchorman aims to be 'steward' of new congressional office
Mark Alford, who spent more than 20 years as a television anchor in Kansas City, will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
Parson says tonight’s execution will proceed at southeast Missouri prison
Missouri’s governor says the state will carry out Tuesday evening’s execution of a convicted murderer. Scott McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City in November 2003. Scott McLaughlin is now Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman. Governor Mike Parson says McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law.
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
