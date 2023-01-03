ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

koamnewsnow.com

Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company

CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
CARTHAGE, MO
939theeagle.com

939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast

About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City. The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight

You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Rowden elected as Missouri Senate President; Plank and Steinhoff sworn-in

Missouri’s 2023 legislative session is underway in Jefferson City. Both chambers gaveled-in at noon on Wednesday, per the state Constitution. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers: 111-52 in the Missouri House and 24-10 in the Senate. State senators have unanimously elected State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) as Senate President Pro Tem. State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) has been elected as the new Missouri House Speaker.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues.   MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Military.com

Missouri Man Devotes Time to Recording Veteran Oral Histories

Retired Col. Milt Toratti, 80, has spent his retirement years pursuing a passion that he first developed at the age of 13: documenting the lives and careers of ex-military men and women. When Toratti was 13, he interviewed a 109-year-old Civil War veteran for a school project. From then on,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts.  House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment

A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Parson says tonight’s execution will proceed at southeast Missouri prison

Missouri’s governor says the state will carry out Tuesday evening’s execution of a convicted murderer. Scott McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City in November 2003. Scott McLaughlin is now Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman. Governor Mike Parson says McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law.
MISSOURI STATE

