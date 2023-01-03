Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
okcfox.com
Chick-fil-A announces new Oklahoma City restaurant, opening Jan. 5
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Chick-fil-A location on NW Expressway will begin serving the Oklahoma City community on Thursday, Jan. 5. Located at 1409 NW Expressway, near the intersection of NW Expressway and N. Classen Blvd., Chick-fil-A Classen Point will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
okcfox.com
Pre-trial conference for Oklahoma's Swadley's Foggy Bottom lawsuit set for October
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new court document has been filed in Oklahoma’s Swadley's Foggy Bottom lawsuit. According to the documents a pre-trial conference is now set for October 18 at 10 a.m. These proceedings are often used to help the judge establish a time frame for all...
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
okcfox.com
Norman thrift store owner warns Oklahomans of TikTok trend to steal Kia and Hyundai cars
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH)-- — These days, social media gives people access to just about everything. But, it's not always a positive thing to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. A woman in Norman believes her car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge. It's a warning...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
okcfox.com
Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023. They say it's because of the recent gun violence in the area. City officials say the main safety concerns are lighting, parking and unsupervised minors. Councilwoman Nikki Nice for...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
High-speed chase ends in Midwest City neighborhood
Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle because the driver had some misdemeanor warrants.
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
okcfox.com
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
okcfox.com
Moore Public Schools & Bridges to construct tiny homes for homeless students in Moore
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools and Bridges of Norman are now working together to construct tiny homes for homeless teens enrolled in Moore Public Schools after the OKC City Council approved the project on Tuesday. The tiny homes will be built in the field behind Sky Ranch Elementary...
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
okctalk.com
New retail and entertainment options coming soon
With the new year, there are plenty of new retail and entertainment options in store. OAK is under full-blown construction. Restoration Hardware Gallery will be a 3-level megastore with a rooftop restaurant. Arhaus will be next door. Much more to come with more announcements later in the year. Across the...
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
Comments / 0