ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

2023 Legislative Session officially underway

HELENA, Mont. - January 2, 2023 marked the first day of Montana's 68th Legislative Session. It was a whirlwind of a day at the Capitol as both chambers met separately for about an hour and a half. "It was exciting to be here. We have a caucus that is creative...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die

For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

State lawmakers start “official” business on hundreds of bills

For Montana’s republican and democratic lawmakers, Monday was the first day to meet and greet and receive an official welcome from Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. This is the 68th legislative session and all Montana lawmakers returned to the state capitol to get the lawmaking session underway.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws

Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol:  Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports.  […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’

Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Big Sky Lede: The 68th Montana Legislature kicks off

On this week's episode, the Montana State News Bureau's Tom Kuglin and Holly Michels run down the opening day of the legislative session, from leadership laying out their priorities and what priorities plan to focus on to voices of dissent in the Capitol and an early indication of a GOP dispute over the power of their supermajority.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Gov. Gianforte will appoint a new state campaign cop in January

After meeting and interviewing five candidates Wednesday, a committee of lawmakers failed to find consensus to pick finalists for the job of Commissioner of Political Practices. With current Commissioner Jeff Mangan meeting the end of his six-year term, Gianforte must appoint a new leader of the office that enforces state...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday

Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover

Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
police1.com

Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher

We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Minimum wage increases to $9.95/hour in Montana

MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy