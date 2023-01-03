Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
2023 Legislative Session officially underway
HELENA, Mont. - January 2, 2023 marked the first day of Montana's 68th Legislative Session. It was a whirlwind of a day at the Capitol as both chambers met separately for about an hour and a half. "It was exciting to be here. We have a caucus that is creative...
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die
For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gov. Gianforte shares proposed budget in Kalispell
Governor Greg Gianforte met with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Wednesday
Fairfield Sun Times
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of about two dozen activists demonstrated inside the state Capitol then marched around it on the first day of the 2023 Montana Legislature. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state’s denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
yourbigsky.com
State lawmakers start “official” business on hundreds of bills
For Montana’s republican and democratic lawmakers, Monday was the first day to meet and greet and receive an official welcome from Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. This is the 68th legislative session and all Montana lawmakers returned to the state capitol to get the lawmaking session underway.
them.us
Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s First Trans Lawmaker, Has Officially Been Sworn In
Zooey Zephyr is officially in the House. Zephyr, the first trans woman to be elected to the Montana state legislature, took the Oath of Office on Monday, documenting the process on TikTok. “Day 1 of 90 is in the books,” Zephyr wrote on TikTok, along with a video of her...
Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […] The post Committee hears proposed changes to Montana’s alcohol licensing laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Lede: The 68th Montana Legislature kicks off
On this week's episode, the Montana State News Bureau's Tom Kuglin and Holly Michels run down the opening day of the legislative session, from leadership laying out their priorities and what priorities plan to focus on to voices of dissent in the Capitol and an early indication of a GOP dispute over the power of their supermajority.
mtpr.org
Gov. Gianforte will appoint a new state campaign cop in January
After meeting and interviewing five candidates Wednesday, a committee of lawmakers failed to find consensus to pick finalists for the job of Commissioner of Political Practices. With current Commissioner Jeff Mangan meeting the end of his six-year term, Gianforte must appoint a new leader of the office that enforces state...
“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday
Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
montanarightnow.com
Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
No more TikTok for Griz and Cats? Gianforte Wants Montana School Ban
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
police1.com
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
KULR8
Minimum wage increases to $9.95/hour in Montana
MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.
Comments / 0