NBA
Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
LaVine hits 11 threes, Vucevic secures triple-double as Bulls beat Sixers
Could the Bulls be the greatest sub-.500 team in NBA history?. Perhaps with Friday’s 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that previously included wins over Eastern Conference powers Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to raise the Bulls record to 18-21 on the wings of 41 points and 11 of 13 threes from Zach LaVine.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
76ers Close Homestand Against Chicago Bulls | Gameday Report 38/83
The 76ers (23-14) have a shot to cap a perfect three-game homestand Friday, hosting the Chicago Bulls (17-21) for the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Sixers won their first matchup with the Bulls on Oct. 29, 114-109, in Chicago. Joel Embiid led the way...
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6
This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
NBA
Unfazed Through It All
Leave it to Gary Trent Jr. to not be fazed by being part of an abysmal shooting night in which his team starts out missing its first 15 shots and 28 of its first 30. No one missed more than him in a wretched first quarter offensively for the Raptors against Milwaukee when he went 0-for-6 but by the end of the night had gone 8-for-17 the rest of the way to notch his fifth straight game of scoring at least 20 points.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Grizzlies enter a Sunday showdown with the Jazz without their star guard. Ja Morant missed his sixth game of the season, sitting due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Memphis is 2-3 without Morant, who’s averaging 27.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 8.0 apg thus far. The Grizzlies...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
NBA
Q&A: Bam Adebayo on his game and his farewell 'show' for veteran Udonis Haslem
Through both the team’s inconsistency and his own stellar play, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has leaned on a valuable resource. Adebayo often consults Heat forward Udonis Haslem, the valued 20-year NBA veteran and key member of the Heat’s three championship teams (2006, ’12, ’13) before taking a reduced role in recent seasons to mentor the team’s more prominent players.
NBA
Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
To start a 10-day, five-game road trip, the Cavs face the Denver Nuggets tonight. Denver is on the second night of a back-to-back after hosting the Los Angeles Clippers last night. The Nuggets are leading the Northwestern Division and sit at the top of the Western Conference. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally...
NBA
"Physical Game" | Utah's Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Loss To Memphis
It’s safe to say the schedule has not been kind to the Jazz — and Sunday night was further proof. Playing the second game of a back-to-back against a rested Memphis squad, Utah ran out of steam in the end. Despite overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, the Jazz couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 123-118 to the Grizzlies.
NBA
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.07.2023
FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls 126 Philadelphia 112. (Bulls: 18-21, 8-12 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. 76ers: Maxey: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. 76ers: Harris: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Vucevic: 10. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the 76ers in quarters...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
Shaedon Sharpe Plans To 'Put On A Show' At 2023 Dunk Contest
It’s always tough to say no to mom and dad. So when Shaedon Sharpe’s parents found out that the NBA wanted him to compete in the slam dunk contest, they applied some gentle pressure like only mom and dad can. “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to...
