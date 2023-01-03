Leave it to Gary Trent Jr. to not be fazed by being part of an abysmal shooting night in which his team starts out missing its first 15 shots and 28 of its first 30. No one missed more than him in a wretched first quarter offensively for the Raptors against Milwaukee when he went 0-for-6 but by the end of the night had gone 8-for-17 the rest of the way to notch his fifth straight game of scoring at least 20 points.

