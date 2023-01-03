Read full article on original website
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness Is Failed Solitude
Meditation is a very simple practice, and choosing the right mantra is essential. The mantra has this gift of very gently and naturally, taking us into our hearts, the center of wholeness. One of the fruits of the practice of meditation is to discover that we are living, with an...
How 2023 Will Impact Your Health, Well-Being, and Relationships, According to Astrology
Find out the astrological highlights of 2023 and how to use these starry moments to shore up your mental and physical health.
Why Happiness Isn't a Project of Pollyanna-ism
Simply suppressing your negative emotions and pretending everything is just fine does not lead to enduring happiness.
5 mental health questions to ask yourself
Mental health awareness is October second through eighth. One in four adults in the U.S. suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder.
Do you get ‘hangxiety’? How to cope with an anxious hangover
You’ve got a raging thirst but you can’t drag yourself out of bed for a glass of water. All you remember from last night is going off on one about a man who “hatfished” you on a date while wearing a cap, only to realise the guy listening to you was heavily receding. None of your friends have messaged you this morning so you assume they must hate you now. You lie in the foetal position and kid yourself into believing you are still asleep so you don’t have to deal with the consequences of your actions. You have “hangxiety” (hangover anxiety) or you are suffering from a “prangover” (pranging out hungover), and it’s the worst feeling in the world.
psychologytoday.com
A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works
4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: Resolutions For People With Anxiety
Tis' the season of New Year Resolutions. While the general idea of NY resolutions focus on improving one's health and wellness, not every resolution is same. That is, for person with diabetes, the new year resolutions can vary from that of a parent who has a child with mental health issues.
Making sweat feel spiritual didn't start with SoulCycle – a religion scholar explains
Fitness and religion make a potent combination, one people have explored for centuries.
psychologytoday.com
How to Set Boundaries With Yourself
Boundaries are essential for establishing a healthy relationship with yourself. You are more likely to find happiness by being present in the moment rather than imagining a better tomorrow. Setting healthy boundaries with yourself starts with being honest and honoring your limits. We live in a society that is constantly...
KXLY
Worried about your drinking? Here’s how to do “dry January” successfully
There are lots of great reasons to decide to go “dry” in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can’t afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset
How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.
psychologytoday.com
Revisiting "The Serenity Prayer"
A review of lessons learned during the year recently concluded brings insights to guide assessments. Some changes are amenable to shifts in our priorities, behaviors, or lifestyle. Other discoveries are governed by forces beyond our control. Wisdom can help a person make decisions that can lead to pride and gratitude....
findingfarina.com
Quit Drinking New Year Resolution? How To Follow Through
It is that time of the year again. Completed another revolution around the sun, and we are filled with the zeal to start a new everything. Every new year’s eve, we are high on adrenaline and make empty promises to ourselves. A very common one would be your “Quit...
newtraderu.com
Carl Jung’s Theory on Introverts, Extroverts, and Ambiverts
Carl Jung’s theory of introverts, extroverts, and ambiverts is a cornerstone of modern psychology. Introverts, according to Jung, are distinguished by their inward focus, whereas extroverts are distinguished by their outgoing and energetic nature. Conversely, ambiverts are somewhere in the middle, possessing traits of both introverts and extroverts. While these terms are frequently used in everyday conversation, Jung’s theory goes beyond popular misconceptions to provide a more nuanced understanding of these personality types.
