Orleans Police Officer rescues baby owl from busy roadway

ORLEANS, Mass. — Officers never know whooo they’ll run into when a call comes over the radio.

Such was the case Monday night for Orleans Police Officer John Marsinelli, when he responded to a busy roadway to rescue a baby owl.

The owl had apparent wing injuries, according to authorities, and was unable to fly.

Video shows the moments Officer Marsinelli dawned a pair mitts and safely placed the baby bird in a box.

The owl was taken into custody and is now in the care of Wild Care in Eastham.

Officer Marsinelli will also be running the 127th Boston Marathon on the Play Ball Foundation charity team. The foundation funds free youth sports leagues across the Commonwealth. To donate to his page, click here.

