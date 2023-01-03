ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Alleged burglars call 911 for help moving belongings

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfU2q_0k23Z9gp00

Law enforcement in Florida received an interesting call for help on Saturday.

Someone called 911 Saturday night but didn’t speak on the call. Sheriff’s deputies responded anyway, and found a man and woman inside, The Associated Press reported.

Deputies said the pair entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door, WTVT reported. The woman said she called 911 for help removing belongings from the home, which the couple was burglarizing, WFLA reported.

The couple also wanted a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, AP reported.

The sheriff’s office said they did give the couple a ride, but not to the airport. Instead, the couple was taken to the Polk County Jail, where they spent the weekend, according to a Facebook post on the department’s official page.

WTVT reported that the couple, Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, were staying in the home because they needed a place to stay for the night.

Gonzalez-Garcia was charged with burglary of a residence as well as burglary and theft from a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Fla., earlier in the day, AP reported. WTVT reported that Gonzalez-Garcia admitted to the store theft because he needed the money.

Roldan-Oscasio was charged with burglary of a residence.

Both face possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia charges, WTVT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

