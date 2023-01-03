ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

WSLS

Rockbridge Regional Library closed as repair efforts continue

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge Regional Library is making repairs after a water pipe busted, causing flooding and damage to the building. We’re told floors need to be pulled up, drywall needs to be taken down, and several books need to be replaced. “Christmas day, I came in...
LEXINGTON, VA
theroanoker.com

40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier

Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems. Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

Letter to the Editor: Gavin Haynes

Dear Editor,                                          January 2023 Gavin Haynes was a model student-athlete 20 years ago at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, USA. before he was the same at Emory & Henry college in S.W.Va. He was a highly respected teacher and coach at his high school alma mater before he was exposed. This reminds me of the main character in the movie The Craigslist Killer. It was based on a true story of a 3rd-year medical student. He had everything going for him and yet he threw it all away to commit sex crimes. In the end, he explained that he felt the need to...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke officials ask for community input on flood surveys

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. Roanoke was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to make a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure they will be prepared and ready to recover from flood events, according to city leaders.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Centra Health seeing higher than normal volume of patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal numbers of patients in their emergency departments. Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand. They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible. Health officials...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year

Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release barred owl

ROANOKE, Va. – One local barred owl is getting the chance to fly the nest, thanks to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Center officials said the owl was brought to them on Sept. 17, 2021 from Danville as an adult. The bird was rescued after flying into a window at American National Bank and suffered from significant head trauma as a result.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Lynchburg elects Stephanie Reed as mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new year and a new mayor for the city of Lynchburg. Stephanie Reed - just one day after being sworn in to become a part of the city council - is now moving her seat to the center to become Lynchburg’s next mayor. “I’m...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNT-TV

First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
RONCEVERTE, WV
WSLS

Special Olympics Polar Plunge season kicks off in Southwest VA

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a few weeks, hundreds of people from across Southwest Virginia will willingly jump into the New River in Radford in February in support of Special Olympics Virginia. The annual Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars each year for Special Olympics programs and athletes. The event...
RADFORD, VA

