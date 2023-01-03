Read full article on original website
WSLS
New nursing school to open in Roanoke, partnering with LewisGale Medical Center
ROANOKE, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center is working to address nursing shortages by partnering with one of the largest nursing colleges in the country. Galen College of Nursing will be opening a campus in Roanoke and start accepting students this Spring. “Galen is really dedicated to expanding access to...
WSLS
Rockbridge Regional Library closed as repair efforts continue
LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge Regional Library is making repairs after a water pipe busted, causing flooding and damage to the building. We’re told floors need to be pulled up, drywall needs to be taken down, and several books need to be replaced. “Christmas day, I came in...
WSLS
Christiansburg Middle School closed on Jan. 9 due to water line repair
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Middle School students are getting an extra day added onto their winter break due to water line repairs in the facility, according to school officials. CMS will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 9 to allow school staff to prepare the building to reopen after the...
WSLS
New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Due to water...
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Zachary Collier
Dr. Zachary Collier, 36 / Assistant Professor, Radford University / President, Collier Research Systems. Salem resident Zachary Collier focuses his research on managing risks in the semiconductor supply chain, which has been especially relevant recently with the global chip shortage and the passage of the CHIPS Act. He has been published in nationally recognized publications such as Newsweek and RealClearPolitics, and has been interviewed and quoted in articles appearing in CNN Business, TechTarget, NewsMax, Consumer Affairs and other trade-related publications as a subject matter expert semiconductor market. He has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers on topics related to decision modeling, risk analysis and resilience; is a Fellow of the Center for Risk Management of Engineering Systems at University of Virginia; and contributes as a subject matter expert to the development of industry standards through SAE International. He has also helped to organize the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST), where he is a Visiting Scholar. “A community is kind of like a machine — you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “Everyone living in a community benefits from the community in a number of ways, so I feel like the people living there should try to find creative ways to make it the best place it can be.”
WSLS
Liberty University to send another group for Hurricane Ian disaster relief
Liberty University is preparing to send another group to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The university announced on Wednesday that they are preparing to send a group of 15 students and two leaders to help out with the disaster relief efforts. The group will be heading to Englewood, Florida...
Letter to the Editor: Gavin Haynes
Dear Editor, January 2023 Gavin Haynes was a model student-athlete 20 years ago at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, USA. before he was the same at Emory & Henry college in S.W.Va. He was a highly respected teacher and coach at his high school alma mater before he was exposed. This reminds me of the main character in the movie The Craigslist Killer. It was based on a true story of a 3rd-year medical student. He had everything going for him and yet he threw it all away to commit sex crimes. In the end, he explained that he felt the need to...
WSET
Sorry kids! Minor water damage won't stop Clifton Middle School from returning to class
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some minor water damage to Clifton Middle School won't stop students from returning to class as scheduled on Tuesday. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools have been closed for holiday break since Dec. 16. The water damage in question occurred on Christmas Eve when frigid weather...
WSLS
Roanoke officials ask for community input on flood surveys
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. Roanoke was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to make a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure they will be prepared and ready to recover from flood events, according to city leaders.
WDBJ7.com
Centra Health seeing higher than normal volume of patients
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal numbers of patients in their emergency departments. Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand. They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible. Health officials...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
WSLS
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release barred owl
ROANOKE, Va. – One local barred owl is getting the chance to fly the nest, thanks to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Center officials said the owl was brought to them on Sept. 17, 2021 from Danville as an adult. The bird was rescued after flying into a window at American National Bank and suffered from significant head trauma as a result.
WSLS
City of Lynchburg elects Stephanie Reed as mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new year and a new mayor for the city of Lynchburg. Stephanie Reed - just one day after being sworn in to become a part of the city council - is now moving her seat to the center to become Lynchburg’s next mayor. “I’m...
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
WSLS
Special Olympics Polar Plunge season kicks off in Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a few weeks, hundreds of people from across Southwest Virginia will willingly jump into the New River in Radford in February in support of Special Olympics Virginia. The annual Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars each year for Special Olympics programs and athletes. The event...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
