Tony Award winner to have role in Discovering Broadway concert
Discovering Broadway’s concert of “Five Points” will feature a Tony Award winner along with a very familiar face. Jessie Mueller, who won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” will perform with Carmel resident Josh Kaufman, the winner of the sixth season of “The Voice.” Mueller will sing the role of Rona while Kaufman portrays P.T. Barnum.
Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony set for Jan. 22
The opening ceremony to kick off the Hamilton County Bicentennial will provide a sample of things to come. The Hamilton County Bicentennial opens the county’s 200th year with a free, family-friendly event at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.
Hamilton County Fairgrounds to host 4-H open house
Hamilton County’s Purdue Extension office is inviting the public to learn more about Hamilton County 4-H during an upcoming open house. The open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. 4-H is an experiential program for youths in grades 3 to 12, with mini-4-H offered to children in kindergarten through second grade delivered by Purdue University Cooperative Extension.
Clue at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
When it came time to solve the mystery of what show should open its 50th Anniversary Season, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre only needed one Clue. The farce-meets-murder mystery is now on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards through February 5. Inspired by the Hasbro board game...
Carmel PorchFest begins grant program
Carmel PorchFest officials have announced the new Carmel PorchFest Grant Program designed to provide financial support for up-and-coming musicians in the community in the form of grants to cover items such as new instruments, lessons, schooling and other musical opportunities in exchange for volunteer hours. As part of the Grant...
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Civic Theatre’s ‘Ghost Light Cabaret’ set for Feinstein’s
A ghost light is a single light bulb left burning on stage whenever a theater is dark. It is there for safety, but tradition has it that the ghost light keeps burning to keep the theater happy and healthy. Thus, Civic Theatre officials figure a “Ghost Light Cabaret” is a...
Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service
It is not often you have a public servant serve 50 years in the same community within various positions of the Carmel Fire Dept., eventually serving as chief. And not stopping there, Doug Callahan then decided to serve as our Clay Township trustee. Callahan has dedicated his life to the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
Beef and Grief
Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
Bourbon & Bling fundraiser nets more than $42K for Westfield Education Foundation
The Westfield Education Foundation set a record during its Bourbon & Bling fundraiser, bringing in more than $42,000 during the event. The Dec. 14 event at Moyer Fine Jewelers in Carmel featured bourbon tasting, magic from Jeff Loeser, Westfield High School’s Signature Sound choir, a silent auction and appetizers prepared by the Westfield High School Culinary Arts program and Prime 47. Funds will go directly toward funding scholarships for graduating WHS students and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
Event to help raise funds for Miracle League field
The owners of Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield are looking to secure $700,000 through fundraising to create a Miracle League that will allow children with disabilities to play baseball. The goal is to have the league up and running by this summer if the $700,000 in seed money can be...
Tumbling in: Westfield girls launch high school gymnastics team
Molly Moskovitz thought she was finished with gymnastics at age 13. “It was a lot of stress on my body,” she said. “I was starting high school and wanted to focus on other things in my life. I fell out of love with it a little bit. But being a coach for a club team made me fall back into it and wanted to start competing again.”
Construction continues for Station 38
Construction, led by Terre Haute-based company Garmong Construction, continues on Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 38. Upon completion, the station will be the newest for the city in nearly 36 years. The 17,000-square-foot facility will feature a five-bay apparatus area, 14-dorm living area, two day rooms, a kitchen, fitness area, turnout...
Planting local roots: Garcia’s Gardens sells organic goods to residents, restaurants and stores
When it comes to growing a business, gardening might be one of the most difficult. From the challenges of planting seasons to keeping up with trends, one local farmer has high hopes for the new year. Garcia’s Gardens, at 11717 42nd St. in Lawrence, is an urban farm that grows...
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
