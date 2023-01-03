Read full article on original website
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
abc57.com
Two injured in Addison Street house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. Two women escaped the house with help from a South Bend Police officer. Both women suffered injuries and were transported to South Bend...
abc57.com
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9400 block of East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Carolyn M. Lenske was the victim of fraud, having $2,000 stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan....
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
abc57.com
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
abc57.com
Firefighters respond to Addison Street house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fire officials responded to reports of a house fire at 4024 Addison Street on Thursday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to South Bend Dispatch. The house suffered significant damage, and multiple crews are still on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
abc57.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - A man found unconscious in an apartment fire on New Year's Day later died at the hospital, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of W. West St. for a structure fire. At...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
abc57.com
Fresh footprints in the snow lead investigators to man accused of cutting copper from trucks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern trucks in December, according to the probable cause affidavit. Richard Aguilera, 28, was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction. On December 27, an officer with the St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
WNDU
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
abc57.com
Thomas sentenced to 10 years for barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Sherry Thomas, the woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County alongside Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced to 10 years, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Thomas will serve eight years in prison and two years of her sentence on probation. She also...
