Kansas State

WIBW

Incoming KS House Speaker Dan Hawkins looks ahead to the 2023 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature convenes Monday, Jan. 9. Following the November election, the leadership in the Kansas House includes a new House Speaker for the Republicans and Minority Leader for the Democrats. Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, takes the helm as House Speaker. He visited Eye on NE...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG-elect Kobach taps Colorado nonprofit legal director for Chief Deputy AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped a Kansas native and conservative Colorado nonprofit legal director as his next Chief Deputy Attorney General. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he has chosen Dan Burrows to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General -...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New program to benefit rural homeowners in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Potential and current homeowners in rural Kansas can be financially assisted through the new Home Loan Guarantee (HGL) for Rural Kansas. The program, which was created by Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation (KHRC), helps to close the gap between lenders and their financial institutions. The program serves counties with less than 10,000 residents […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions

Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Much-needed resources secured for Kansas law enforcement agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State will be given some much-needed federal funds through a new appropriations package. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that more than $13 million in new funds for Kansas law enforcement agencies was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

A new year means new laws in Kansas

KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Inquiry begun after KHP aviation unit complaint

TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said Dec. 30 an inquiry was launched into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol pilots misused state funds by deploying aircraft for personal reasons and by obtaining advanced flight training not required of the law enforcement agency. Impetus for the decision was summarized...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin

State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
EMPORIA, KS
travelmag.com

The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas

Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
KANSAS STATE

