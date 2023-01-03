ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
MATTHEWS, NC
WFAE

Latino families mourn after Charlotte construction site deaths

Charlotte police confirmed on Tuesday that three Latino men, ages 26, 43 and 54, were killed Monday in a construction accident at an apartment tower on East Morehead Street. The workers fell 70 feet to their deaths at the 16-story Hanover East Morehead apartments site in Dilworth when scaffolding collapsed, authorities said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
LANCASTER, SC
country1037fm.com

Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location

I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

David Barnes Promoted to Vice President

ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Comporium has announced that David Barnes has been promoted to Vice President of Production Resources, Innovation and Technical Training effective December 12, 2022. In this role, Barnes will coordinate the deployment and training of new technologies and services that make it possible for Comporium to deliver first-to-market opportunities and superior customer service. He will also audit cross-functional and complex processes with the intent of increasing the company’s efficiency and standardization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005195/en/ David Barnes (Photo: Business Wire)
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023

Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rama Road Elementary School engages in Peace Week

Peace is getting along with others, sharing your food with someone, giving to homeless shelters, sharing a smile and being calm. Listening to second grade students from Rama Road Elementary School share what “peace is” reveals such hope and encouragement. During the week of Dec. 12, students across...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

