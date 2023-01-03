Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
WBTV
CMS band director to be presented with singer Barry Manilow’s music teacher award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local band teacher is set to be presented with an award from music icon Barry Manilow when he performs in Charlotte later this month. On Wednesday, it was announced that Phillip O. Berry’s Walter Suggs will receive ‘The Manilow Music Project’ music teacher award.
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
Movement Schools moves closer to expanding its charter school chain beyond Charlotte
A Charlotte-based charter school chain with national aspirations is seeking state approval to open three more North Carolina locations in 2024, including its first outside Charlotte. The state Board of Education got an update on Movement Schools’ expansion plans Wednesday. Movement Schools opened its first charter school in 2017,...
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
Latino families mourn after Charlotte construction site deaths
Charlotte police confirmed on Tuesday that three Latino men, ages 26, 43 and 54, were killed Monday in a construction accident at an apartment tower on East Morehead Street. The workers fell 70 feet to their deaths at the 16-story Hanover East Morehead apartments site in Dilworth when scaffolding collapsed, authorities said.
Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
country1037fm.com
Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location
I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
qcitymetro.com
Mecklenburg County considers three options for former Latta slave plantation
Mecklenburg County officials are closing in on a plan that could see the former Latta Plantation reopen with a greater emphasis on slavery and its lasting impact. According to a document published to the county’s website, three options are under consideration:. Option A would reopen the site for “breakthrough...
Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma. It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.
David Barnes Promoted to Vice President
ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Comporium has announced that David Barnes has been promoted to Vice President of Production Resources, Innovation and Technical Training effective December 12, 2022. In this role, Barnes will coordinate the deployment and training of new technologies and services that make it possible for Comporium to deliver first-to-market opportunities and superior customer service. He will also audit cross-functional and complex processes with the intent of increasing the company’s efficiency and standardization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005195/en/ David Barnes (Photo: Business Wire)
kiss951.com
Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023
Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
power98fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
Father of 4 who died in scaffolding accident was joyful, happy, family says
Jesús “Chuy” Olivares was identified as the third victim who died Monday in a scaffolding accident in Dilworth. He was a very devoted father to his four kids, with the youngest just turning one year old. Olivares was a very joyful, happy man who loved life, his...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rama Road Elementary School engages in Peace Week
Peace is getting along with others, sharing your food with someone, giving to homeless shelters, sharing a smile and being calm. Listening to second grade students from Rama Road Elementary School share what “peace is” reveals such hope and encouragement. During the week of Dec. 12, students across...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0