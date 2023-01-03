Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning.

Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by a car. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying in the street.

Officers discovered that the man who had been hit was riding his motorized bicycle when he was hit by an unknown car that left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to officials. Officers are continuing to investigate.

The driver of the car could face a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

