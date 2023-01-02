Read full article on original website
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Meet the two men vying to become Speaker of the House
Current House party leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has some competition from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) for the Speaker of the House position next month.
What happens if the House can't pick a speaker?
On Wednesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost three more votes to be the speaker of the House, with his leadership bid held up by a faction of hardliners seeking greater influence in the lawmaking process and hoping to impose a variety of rules that would have the effect of weakening the position. The holdouts have coalesced behind Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). It is the first time since 1923 that the majority party has needed to hold multiple ballots to select a speaker, and the spectacle has left the GOP in disarray. With no obvious path to resolving the standoff, what might...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Speaker chaos delays swearing-in of new House members
The swearing-in of new House members on the opening day of the 118th Congress was delayed as the fight for who will serve as Speaker drags on. “Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader,” Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted after it became apparent that Rep. Kevin McCarthy […]
There are currently zero members of the US House of Representatives
Until a House Speaker is chosen, no one can be sworn in, and everyone's technically a member-elect. This is the first time it's happened in a century.
U.S. House fails to elect a speaker after 6 votes, 7th vote pushed to Thursday
After six failed votes, the U.S. House adjourns without a speaker and will have a 7th vote on Thursday.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year. The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves. “As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues. “To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the...
CoinTelegraph
US Congress investigations into FTX are in limbo without a House Speaker
At the time of publication, the United States House of Representatives was at a historic standstill in its process of choosing a Speaker for the 118th Congress — a quagmire that could lead to lawmakers delaying committee hearings. As of Jan. 4, California Representative Kevin McCarthy lost the fifth...
Detroit News
Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult
Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
US House fails to elect new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi as Kevin McCarthy falls short in voting
The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel SmartExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlashKellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of
House Speakership race goes to third ballot in century
WASHINGTON, DC - The race for Speaker of the US House of Representatives took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes on a second ballot. Instead, McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot.
GOP Rep. James Comer on House Speaker race, priority for Oversight Committee
The House of Representatives will try again to elect a House Speaker after three rounds of voting Tuesday. GOP Rep. James Comer joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about who is most likely to get the speakership and why he wants to investigate COVID spending when he takes over as Oversight Committee chair.
CT reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are expressing frustration that the U.S. House of Representatives remained at a standstill Wednesday night after Republicans failed to elect a speaker for the second day in a row. But they are also reveling in a silver lining of the days-long saga: Democrats are...
BBC
Three days. Eleven votes. Still no US House Speaker
The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has failed in his latest bid to get elected Speaker in a paralysis of US government not seen since the pre-Civil War era. A cohort of right-wingers in his party derailed an 11th attempt to elect him on the third...
House Adjourned 2nd Day in a Row as McCarthy Fails to become the Speaker
The 117th Congress of the United States was set to begin on January 3, 2023, with the House of Representatives voting for the speakership of the new Congress. However, the vote was postponed after Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to secure the required majority of votes.
