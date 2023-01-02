ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

What happens if the House can't pick a speaker?

On Wednesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost three more votes to be the speaker of the House, with his leadership bid held up by a faction of hardliners seeking greater influence in the lawmaking process and hoping to impose a variety of rules that would have the effect of weakening the position. The holdouts have coalesced behind Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). It is the first time since 1923 that the majority party has needed to hold multiple ballots to select a speaker, and the spectacle has left the GOP in disarray. With no obvious path to resolving the standoff, what might...
NEBRASKA STATE
Queen City News

Speaker chaos delays swearing-in of new House members

The swearing-in of new House members on the opening day of the 118th Congress was delayed as the fight for who will serve as Speaker drags on. “Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader,” Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted after it became apparent that Rep. Kevin McCarthy […]
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year. The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves.  “As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues. “To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the...
Detroit News

Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult

Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

US House fails to elect new speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi as Kevin McCarthy falls short in voting

The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell far short in voting.A newly elected Republican majority fell into disarray on the opening day of the new Congress.Representatives refused to elect Mr McCarthy in multiple rounds before finally adjourning for the night.“Today, is it the day I wanted to have? No. I mean there is a lot of things we wanted to do,” Mr McCarthy said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel SmartExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlashKellyanne Conway reveals the one person on Earth that Donald Trump is scared of
Edy Zoo

House Speakership race goes to third ballot in century

WASHINGTON, DC - The race for Speaker of the US House of Representatives took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes on a second ballot. Instead, McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot.
BBC

Three days. Eleven votes. Still no US House Speaker

The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has failed in his latest bid to get elected Speaker in a paralysis of US government not seen since the pre-Civil War era. A cohort of right-wingers in his party derailed an 11th attempt to elect him on the third...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

