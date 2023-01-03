Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain and storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Watch: Storms sweep through South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and causing floods
A powerful storm system continued its march across the South and Midwest on Tuesday, bringing tornadoes and thunderstorms to areas already devastated by severe weather.
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
kyweathercenter.com
Rounds of Strong Storms and Heavy Rain
Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to track a potent setup featuring rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. These storms may be strong or severe and put down a lot of rain that can cause flash flooding issues for some. Scattered showers and storms crank out...
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
wevv.com
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
WBKO
WRECC working to repair service following overnight storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds are experiencing power outages in the WBKO viewing area. According to the WRECC website, as of 11:30 p.m., 5 people are experiencing power outages within South Central Kentucky. Crews are working to repair the issues. Go to wrecc for up to date outages in...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
wcluradio.com
