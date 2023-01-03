Sherlock Boss Steven Moffat Issues Public Plea to Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman: 'Please Come Back' for Season 5

Hey, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman — the ball is officially in your court .

During an appearance Tuesday on BBC’s Today show, Sherlock creator Steven Moffat confirmed that he is game to mount a fifth season of the international smash (broadcast stateside on PBS). In fact, he said he would “start writing tomorrow” if — you knew there’d be an if — Cumberbatch and Freeman agreed to reprise their respective roles as Sherlock and Watson.

“They’re on to bigger and better things,” Moffat acknowledged (per our sister pub Deadline ) of the Marvel staples, before adding, tongue-in-cheek: “Martin and Benedict — please come back?”

In November 2021, Cumberbatch told Esquire he is taking a “never say never” approach to a possible Sherlock Season 5.

“I really like that character,” he continued. “It’s just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it’s too soon now to see it have another life. I think, wonderful as it is, it’s had its moment for now. But that’s not to say it wouldn’t have another iteration in the future.”

Freeman, meanwhile, recently said on The Jonathan Ross Show that while he is “a fan of things being finite,” he is also “a sucker for a good idea and a good script… If something comes up that persuades us all — it would have to be us all — then my door would always be open.”