Madisonville, KY

whvoradio.com

Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument

A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville

A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect

Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Evansville man accused of murder set to appear in court Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of murder on New Year’s Day is set to appear in court Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer was arrested after calling 911 to report he shot a man in the head. [Previous Story: Name released of man killed near Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins

A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges

The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
EVANSVILLE, IN

