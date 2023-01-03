Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
wevv.com
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
whopam.com
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
14news.com
Evansville man accused of murder set to appear in court Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of murder on New Year’s Day is set to appear in court Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer was arrested after calling 911 to report he shot a man in the head. [Previous Story: Name released of man killed near Evansville...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
WBKO
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested Wednesday after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $500,000. Joseph Adam Raby, 40, was charged first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police,...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
14news.com
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins
A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
wevv.com
Police looking for man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment complex laundry room
Police in Evansville are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. The Evansville Police Department put out the alert on Tuesday, asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry room at a local apartment complex. According to EPD, the...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges
The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
14news.com
Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
wevv.com
Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
k105.com
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
14news.com
Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
Comments / 2