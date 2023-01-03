ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside to redesign segment of Coast Highway

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SN1MS_0k23YDAh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTOhK_0k23YDAh00
North Coast Highway at Mission Avenue, one of the intersections the city is considering for roundabouts. (Union-Tribune)

A 1.5-mile segment of North Coast Highway in Oceanside could be redesigned under an agreement to be considered by the Oceanside City Council.

Details about the proposed Coast Highway corridor design contract will be released after a report is prepared for the City Council's Jan. 25 meeting, a city official said Friday.

Oceanside staffers have been working with residents and consultants on proposals for the coastal route since the City Council adopted a strategic plan in 2009. The city released a draft environmental impact report in 2017.

The final EIR released in 2019 outlined the transformation of the scenic north-south thoroughfare, known statewide as Highway 101, to better accommodate bicycles and pedestrians and to encourage more people to live, work, shop and recreate in the downtown beachfront community.

Roundabouts instead of traffic signals, two traffic lanes instead of four, and landscaped medians for areas now covered by concrete are among the ideas considered for the larger 3.5-mile stretch of North and South Coast Highway from Harbor Drive to the southern city limits. Preliminary plans also include zone changes and incentives to encourage developers to build more homes and mixed-use projects near public transit and in areas targeted for redevelopment.

Cities all along the San Diego County coast have been working to slow traffic on the old Highway 101 corridor and make the area more attractive to visitors, who will spend time at shops and attractions instead of speeding through town to reach other destinations.

Carlsbad, Encinitas and Solana Beach have reduced traffic lanes, installed roundabouts and wider sidewalks, and created safer pedestrian crossings with better signs and lighting in recent years.

When Highway 101 was built in the 1920s, it was the main route for intercity traffic traveling north and south through California. The job was passed to Interstate 5 when the freeway was built in the 1960s.

Since then the older, more scenic coastal highway as been slowly transitioning to its new role as a space to be shared by all forms of transportation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

ForWard
1d ago

DUMBEST IDEA E.V.E.R❗ The buses already have a difficulty time staying in one lane and now you want to make matters worse by adding bicycles⁉️ While public transportation is still needed to go through there THIS WILL NOT WORK! Doesn't anyone bother to go look at what they're dealing with? PLEASE! Save us the money and don't do this! You do this and you'll immediately have to take them out again when it doesn't work. 🙄

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitoceanside.org

January Oceanside Events

After the hustle and bustle of a busy holiday season, start the new year off right with these fun events and activities planned throughout the city. From the inaugural O’side Mardi Gras, to Behind-the-Scenes Mission Tours, WSA Surfing Competitions and more, Oceanside is the place to be for the start of the new year! To see the rest of the events taking place this January and beyond be sure to visit the Oceanside Event Calendar.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How the incoming storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips

OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

When were the Torrey pines there?

Regarding the dispute over protected Torrey Pines obstructing views ("Del Mar Torrey pine headed for pruning suffers big limb break," Dec 29), I would like to know whether the trees in dispute were there before the Deftos purchased their home and whether they moved in accepting they are there. I also wonder what environmental groups they support. Seems these days everyone is righteous about protecting trees and the environment until it inconveniences them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy