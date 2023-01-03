Oceanside to redesign segment of Coast Highway

North Coast Highway at Mission Avenue, one of the intersections the city is considering for roundabouts. (Union-Tribune)

A 1.5-mile segment of North Coast Highway in Oceanside could be redesigned under an agreement to be considered by the Oceanside City Council.

Details about the proposed Coast Highway corridor design contract will be released after a report is prepared for the City Council's Jan. 25 meeting, a city official said Friday.

Oceanside staffers have been working with residents and consultants on proposals for the coastal route since the City Council adopted a strategic plan in 2009. The city released a draft environmental impact report in 2017.

The final EIR released in 2019 outlined the transformation of the scenic north-south thoroughfare, known statewide as Highway 101, to better accommodate bicycles and pedestrians and to encourage more people to live, work, shop and recreate in the downtown beachfront community.

Roundabouts instead of traffic signals, two traffic lanes instead of four, and landscaped medians for areas now covered by concrete are among the ideas considered for the larger 3.5-mile stretch of North and South Coast Highway from Harbor Drive to the southern city limits. Preliminary plans also include zone changes and incentives to encourage developers to build more homes and mixed-use projects near public transit and in areas targeted for redevelopment.

Cities all along the San Diego County coast have been working to slow traffic on the old Highway 101 corridor and make the area more attractive to visitors, who will spend time at shops and attractions instead of speeding through town to reach other destinations.

Carlsbad, Encinitas and Solana Beach have reduced traffic lanes, installed roundabouts and wider sidewalks, and created safer pedestrian crossings with better signs and lighting in recent years.

When Highway 101 was built in the 1920s, it was the main route for intercity traffic traveling north and south through California. The job was passed to Interstate 5 when the freeway was built in the 1960s.

Since then the older, more scenic coastal highway as been slowly transitioning to its new role as a space to be shared by all forms of transportation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .