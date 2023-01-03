Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire
Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Chris Pronger, after cardiac arrest years ago, offers support to Damar Hamlin
Chris Pronger, a Hall of Fame St. Louis Blues defenseman who dealt with a similar scare 25 years ago, has chimed in with support for Damar Hamlin.
Doctors weigh in on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s injury
(NewsNation) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, and the game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. The 24-year-old was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Hamlin was treated on the field by...
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
Julie West was home Monday night when she got a text from a friend: "Julie, can I call you?" Of course, she responded. Her phone rang. "Are you watching the game?" West's friend asked. "I just want to forewarn you." There was something happening on Monday Night Football he didn't want West to see.
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
Skip Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’
Skip Bayless opened Tuesday morning’s “Undisputed” show on FS1 by attempting to apologize and explain his tweets in the moments that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The controversial peddler of hot takes tweeted in...
'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin suffered ‘cardiac arrest’ Monday night, update his status at hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team said in a tweet early Tuesday morning. The Bills’ twitter account said that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the UC...
What to know about Damar Hamlin’s rare cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after taking a hit to the chest during Monday Night Football. Here’s what we know about his condition, the likely cause, and what this means for pro and student-athletes.
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on field? Doctors weigh in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after collapsing on the field during a game the night before in Cincinnati.He remained in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday evening.CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke Tuesday to top physicians in Chicago about what we saw on the field Monday night.The game was in the final moments of the first quarter when the 24-year-old Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. A correspondent for ESPN, which was broadcasting the game, said Hamlin "made a hit, he got up, took a couple...
Buffalo Bills update Damar Hamlin’s status, say safety has made ‘remarkable improvement’
Folks said Damar Hamlin was a fighter, and it’s hard to deny that after the Buffalo Bills announced the most promising update yet following his cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo posted a statement to Twitter at 10:28 a.m. Thursday morning that said...
Former athlete who suffered cardiac arrest teaches others to save lives
CHARLOTTE — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after an on-field collapse during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit. The 24-year-old is currently in the hospital, sedated and undergoing further testing. RELATED...
Monday Nights NFL game leads to concerns about cardiac arrest in athletes
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– After Damar Hamlin went down in Monday night’s NFL game, it concerned many about the possible risk of cardiac arrest in athletes. Nauman Khalid, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with St. Francis Medical Group, told us more. “Commotio cordis is very rare.” “It’s certain arithmetic that’s caused by hitting or impacting the law […]
