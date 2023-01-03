ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley’s TikTok-Viral Tumbler Now Comes In Ombré & Pearlescent Colors — Get Them While You Can at Target

By Taylor Lane
 2 days ago

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Parfait Ombre

This cup is already one of my favorites in my collection. As soon I saw that Target had an ombre option , I ran to get mine. The cup’s colors are a perfect pair. It starts with a pearly white that slowly fades into a pastel pink. The tumbler holds 40 ounces of liquid and keeps your favorite drinks cold for 11 hours and iced for two days.

Parfait Ombre Tumbler

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Frost Pearlescent

If you’ve been waiting for a solid color tumbler, now is your chance to snag this crisp white one that’s still in stock. The cup has a pearly white tone throughout and the same coveted 40-ounce design. One shopper called this tumbler a “must-have” and added, “the quality is amazing, and the color makes it even better.”

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Champagne Ombre

This tumbler is packed with iridescent hues inspired by champagne tones. Even though the cup has darker shades, it still glistens and has tiny hints of sparkle.

Stanley 30oz Stainless Steel Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler in Starless Night Blue

Stanley cups are selling fast at Target, but this travel tumbler is still available for pickup and shipping. It has a smaller design and holds 30 ounces versus the 40 ounces that other cups come with.

Tumbler in Starless Night Blue $40.00 Buy now

